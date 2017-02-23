Officer fires weapon—two armed suspects apprehended, one still at large

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 8:05 p.m., Feb. 22, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting three armed individuals with handguns in the 3000 block of Alexander Street. As officers were coming into the area they were being updated to the reported location of the three armed suspects.

A uniformed officer in a marked cruiser turned south into an alley in the 2800 block of S. Anthony Boulevard. As he entered the alley, he observed the three armed suspects and drove toward their location. The officer exited his vehicle drew his weapon and ordered them to drop their firearms. The armed suspects ran west through an open lot toward the 2800 block of S. Anthony Boulevard.

At the same time, an additional responding uniformed officer in his marked cruiser arrived positioning himself in the path of the fleeing armed suspects. Seeing this officer, the three suspects reversed their direction and began running back toward the officer in the alley. As they ran toward him, he gave multiple orders instructing them to drop their firearms. The three armed suspects continued running in his direction. The officer then discharged his weapon.

The three suspects continued running, however officers were able to eventually apprehend two of the suspects. The third suspect is still at large. Two firearms have been recovered at the scene. It should be noted there is no indication of anyone being struck by the officer’s round.

As is protocol the department’s shooting team was called to the scene as was our detective bureau to investigate this incident. This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s office.

