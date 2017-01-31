Narcotics-related warrant results in multiple charges against local man
FORT WAYNE—At approximately 9:30 a.m., Jan. 27, detectives of the Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division, assisted by the Emergency Services Team served a narcotics-related search warrant in the 4700 block of Heatherwind Drive in Fort Wayne.
Michael Billingsley was taken into custody at the scene on a number of charges including:
• A warrant for violation of probation for domestic battery/OWI/possession of a controlled substance;
• A warrant for being a habitual driving violator;
• A warrant for failure to appear for OWI;
• Dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug;
• Possession of methamphetamine;
• Possession of cocaine, and
• Possession of a controlled substance—MDNA.
