Narcotics-related warrant results in multiple charges against local man

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 9:30 a.m., Jan. 27, detectives of the Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division, assisted by the Emergency Services Team served a narcotics-related search warrant in the 4700 block of Heatherwind Drive in Fort Wayne.

Michael Billingsley was taken into custody at the scene on a number of charges including:

• A warrant for violation of probation for domestic battery/OWI/possession of a controlled substance;

• A warrant for being a habitual driving violator;

• A warrant for failure to appear for OWI;

• Dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug;

• Possession of methamphetamine;

• Possession of cocaine, and

• Possession of a controlled substance—MDNA.

