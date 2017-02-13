History presents some ‘other ideas’ on immigration

A Frost Illustrated Commentary

We’re not saying we have a solution to this particular problem, but as we were sitting around have an office discussion, a number of thoughts came to us on the subject of immigration.

First, given claims that this is a “Christian” nation established by “Christian Founding Fathers” (that’s another topic—we suggest you read the “Jefferson Bible” and read some of the writings of Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Benjamin Franklin on the need for religious freedom, especially with “minority denominations and Madison’s idea that, “conscience is the most sacred of all property.”), we wondered about this Bible passage:

“As the sun was setting, Abram fell into a deep sleep, and a thick and dreadful darkness came over him. Then the Lord said to him, “Know for certain that for four hundred years your descendants will be strangers in a country not their own and that they will be enslaved and mistreated there. But I will punish the nation they serve as slaves, and afterward they will come out with great possessions. You, however, will go to your ancestors in peace and be buried at a good old age. In the fourth generation your descendants will come back here, for the sin of the Amorites has not yet reached its full measure.”—Genesis 15:12-16

Rather than comment, we’ll let Brother Peter Tosh talk about it:

400 years

And it’s the same

The same philosophy

I’ve said it’s four hundred years;

Look, how long

And the people they still can’t see.

Why do they fight against the poor youth of today?

And without these youths, they would be gone –

All gone astray

Come on, let’s make a move:

I can see time, time has come,

And if-a fools don’t see

I can’t save the youth:

The youth is gonna be strong.

So, won’t you come with me;

I’ll take you to a land of liberty

Where we can live, live a good, good life

And be free.

Look how long: 400 years,

Way too long!

That’s the reason my people, my people can’t see.

Said, it’s four hundred long years

Give me patience, same philosophy.

It’s been 400 years,

Wait so long! Wo-o-o-o, wo-o-o-o.

How long? 400 long, long years.

Sound like anyone you know?

Here’s something else:

“You shall neither mistreat a stranger nor oppress him, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt.”—Exodus 22:21

Of course some folks are going to argue about the context, but it says what it says.

Finally, those of us here have always been taught by the elders to heed the voice of experience in life matters. So, we have to admit, maybe the current administration has a point when it comes to vetting “refugees” from other lands. There is a nation of people who have had extensive experience with refugees, violence and terrorism, who might offer some suggestions for methods of “extreme vetting” to us today. We’ll let this photo speak for those folks who have had plenty experience in such matters:

“Does a spring send forth fresh water and bitter from the same opening? 12 Can a fig tree, my brethren, bear olives, or a grapevine bear figs? Thus no spring yields both salt water and fresh.”—James 3:11-12

