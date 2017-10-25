Fake invoice sent by scammers impersonating Office of Attorney General

INDIANAPOLIS—Starting around 12:30 p.m., Oct. 25, Office of Attorney General staff members began receiving dozens of calls from people nationwide asking about an invoice emailed to them that appeared to come from the Office of Attorney General.

In awkward wording, the email stated: “Kindly find the enclosed invoice and advice ASAP. Thank you.”

The email contained the name of an individual who works for a state contractor followed by an address and phone numbers corresponding to the Office of Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

These invoices are not legitimate and should not be paid nor answered in any manner by those receiving them.

Further, those receiving these fake invoices are asked to file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Division in order to document this scam. Complaints may be filed here. Or call 1-800-382-5516.

Individuals should remember never to click on links in suspicious emails. Clicking on links can result in computer viruses and other harmful malware.

See a sample of this scam attempt in the attached image.

