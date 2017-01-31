Don’t fear the weather—dress for it and know where to get proper clothing

Muslim travel ban ignores Saudi Arabia

“For Yahweh hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”—2 Timothy 1:7

Donald Trump. We really shouldn’t have to say more but there seems to be a lot of folks who aren’t getting it. Donald Trump is not the problem. He is merely a weather pattern, a storm front if you will and if you are of a people truly of “sound mind,” you deal with it in a sane way—dress for the weather. When it rains, put on your raincoat and carry an umbrella; when it’s freezing cold, put on your winter coat; in the blistering summer heat, wear light, short-sleeved garments.

Since so many folks in this nation claim to be people of faith, Christians, etc., we’re going to address a few things in terms many hopefully will understand.

And, we are of the mind that the Most High often sends us messages, wake up calls, if you will, to remind us that some work is not done and that people of real faith must be ever vigilant in a world fraught with false prophets and demons parading as angels of light. We must be reminded that to follow man—particularly those wearing the political mantle of “messiah”—in a quest for “salvation” is a doomed enterprise.

“Samuel told the people who were asking for a king what the Lord had said: ‘If you have a king, this is how he will treat you. He will force your sons to join his army. Some of them will ride in his chariots, some will serve in the cavalry, and others will run ahead of his own chariot. Some of them will be officers in charge of a thousand soldiers, and others will be in charge of fifty. Still others will have to farm the king’s land and harvest his crops, or make weapons and parts for his chariots. Your daughters will have to make perfume or do his cooking and baking.

“‘The king will take your best fields, as well as your vineyards, and olive orchards and give them to his own officials. He will also take a tenth of your grain and grapes and give it to his officers and officials.

“‘The king will take your slaves and your best young men and your donkeys and make them do his work. He will also take a tenth of your sheep and goats. You will become the king’s slaves, and you will finally cry out for the Lord to save you from the king you wanted. But the Lord won’t answer your prayers.’”—1 Samuel (Shemuel) 8:10-18

So, those looking for a worldly messiah have one now in Mr. Trump, who already has betrayed them in a number of promises (Who’s paying for that wall?), has a disregard for the Constitution he claims we need to uphold (Religious “tests” in a nation established by people fleeing religious oppression? Folks telling the press to shut up? Ever heard of the 1st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution?) Given our experiences with Jim Crow, Cointelpro, the more infamous versions of the Tuskegee “experiments,” we, as a people, have always had a healthy understanding that the government was not necessarily our friend. Given that, we don’t have much sympathy for the Johnny-come-latelies off to one side of the political spectrum who elected Mr. Trump out of anger and frustration and are now frustrated that he is gone full force in engaging in his own brand of cronyism in his administration leadership picks. We never bought the con job in the first place—not just about him but about the system in general. Poor folks of all colors should know better and understand that their interests are rarely served by those put in power through efforts of the small elite who drive the economic engines of this nation and the world. But, the devil was a beautiful angel of light in the first place, capable of convincing a hungry man that he was wrong for insisting that the “worker is worthy of his hire” and believing that a dishonest scale is an “abomination.” Of course, when manna rains down from heaven in this world, the angels of light are insistent that it’s wrong for it to be equally shared among Yahweh’s people.

And, what’s with the middle school attitude of having to address every voice that disagrees? I guess the elders were wrong about the “sticks and stones” proverb they tried to teach us to help us cross the bridge from adolescent insecurity and pettiness into adult maturity and spiritual growth. But, ignorance, ill manners and boorishness are en vogue these days so it is only fitting that a people secretly harboring such damaged psyches finally would be led b a chief damaged psyche.

By the way, understand, “we ain’t mad atcha,” as folks used to say because a good portion of us long have known that it’s been pastime not to look for earthly hills for help but to the spiritual mountain. (That’s a spiritual mountain and not a pile of man-promoted religious dogma. Elsewhere in this edition, we have an opinion piece by Jim Wallis of the Sojourners that that self-proclaimed politically “pure” Christians might want to read; same goes for the piece by Jackie Wall of the House of Yahweh in which he speaks on the difference between a confessing church and a compromising church.) We also know that poor folks—particularly in the black community—already have been given resources and guidance to escape the yoke of the oppressive elite. Marcus Garvey was right. You have to build and support your own communities; Nehemiah (Nechemyah) knew that the people had to rebuild the portion of the wall in front of their own homes first. In other words, these kings and false prophets are not going to save you. You have been given the power and means to “save yourself.”

We could go on and on but this isn’t the only comedy on television so we won’t waste anymore time with this other than to note we seem to notice things others seem to miss and wonder why. For example, if Mr. Trump’s recent order banning entry into the country by folks coming from predominantly Muslim countries which are said to harbor serious terror threats—Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somali, Libya and Yemen—we have a question: Wasn’t Osama bin Laden—the architect of the 9-11 attack on the U.S, and perhaps the most iconic figure of the Islamic enemies of the West, including the U.S.—from Saudi Arabia? Wasn’t there some discussion about the Saudis harboring a number of very well-heeled terror supporters or, at the least, being the origin point of those terrorist? We are no experts in the subject but we have heard others claim that Wahhabism, an 18th century form of fundamentalist Islam has been a primary motivation for organizations such as ISIL and al Qaeda and that the teachings Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab, the prime purveyor of that philosophy “are the official, state-sponsored form of Sunni Islam in Saudi Arabia…,” according to a Wikipedia entry on Wahhabism. If all that is true, why no travel ban on folks coming from Saudi Arabia? Just asking. Don’t the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have tremendous shared economic interests? Just asking. (And, don’t we sell them the bulk of their military equipment? Again, just asking.) Perhaps there is something to what conspiracy theorists have been saying all along and what connections do the unreleased tax return have to possible enemies of our state? Again, just asking. Perhaps, all will be revealed in coming episodes of this new reality show.

Meanwhile, dress warm for the winter which already has arrived and remember to build a secure section of wall around your own home.

And, for those of you who say you are people of faith, don’t lose it.

“Ye are of Yahweh, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.”—1 John 4:4

