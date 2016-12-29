Voices of Unity to bring in new year with Praise Celebration 2017 on Jan. 8

FORT WAYNE—The community is invited to finish bringing in the new year with joy and praise when Brotherhood Mutual and Unity Performing Arts Foundation presents Praise Celebration 2017: Another Breakthrough, featuring the world champion Voices of Unity Youth Choir, directed by Marshall White, at 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8 at the IPFW Rhinehart Music Center.

Praise Celebration is a unique concert series in Fort Wayne that brings mainstream Christian music to the arts community.

Local worship leaders featured in this year’s concert include Deondra Bender, Albert Brownlee, Christa Dhadhla, GorDon Martin, Melisa McCann, Dave Pelz and Marie Sims. Special guest soloists are Brian Kelly from Indianapolis and Cedric Williams from Nashville, Tennessee.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $11 for seniors and students and $5 for all children 12 years and younger. Children bringing canned goods to the concert will be admitted FREE! For ticket information, visit www.upaf.com or contact Unity Performing Art Foundation Inc. at (260) 481-6719.

