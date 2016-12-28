Obituaries: December 28, 2016-January 3, 2017 Edition

Ronald Lee Bradley, 58 died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
Jeff G. Hatch, 79, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, at home with his loved ones by his side.
Goldman D. Ward, 53, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 at Parkview Hospital.
