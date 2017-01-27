Yaaqob, his pillow, the prophet, the princess

By Brother Jackie Wall

Approved and authorized by Bishop Joe Swanson

PRAISE YAHSHUA!

What I am about to attempt to show you is a mystery that transcends many centuries and many people. It is not complicated as it is difficult to prove. I will use the Hebrew names with the English interpretation. You do not need to learn Hebrew to read or to understand it.

Yaaqob (Jacob) was the second son of Isaac, the grandson of Abraham. He was the second born son of a set of twins in which Esau his brother was born first. Over time and through deception, Yaaqob would take Esau’s birth rights. Yaaqob was a sinner like all others in whatever degree, but there was one thing he did do right ant that was his faith and reverence for our Father Yahweh.

It seems that Isaac had sent Yaaqob to the land of Luz, the country of his mother, Rebekah, to find a wife for there were no suitable women in his country of Canaan.

Genesis 28:11—“So he came to a certain place and stayed there all night, because the sun had set. And he took one of the stones of that place, and put it at his head; and he lay down in that place to sleep.” 28:12—“Then he dreamed, and behold, a ladder resting on the earth and its top reaching to heaven; and malakim of Yahweh were ascending and descending on it.” 28:13—“And behold, Yahweh stood there, and said; I am the Father of Abraham your father, and the Father of Isaac; the land on which you lie, I will give to you and your descendants.”

In Genesis 28:13 Yahweh appeared to Yaaqob in his dream and said that he would give the land to him and all his descendants. Through Yaaqob’s seed all the families of the earth shall be blessed.

Genesis 28:17—“And he was afraid, and said: How wonderful is this place! This is none other than The House of Yahweh, and this is the gate; the entrance, the way, to the kingdom of Yahweh! “ 28:18—“Then Yaaqob rose early in the morning, and took the stone that he had put at his head, set it up as a pillar, and poured oil on top of it.” 28:19—“And he called the name of that place Beth Yahweh, that is The House of Yahweh; but the name of that city had been Luz previously.” 28:20—“Then Yaaqob made a vow, saying; If Yahweh will be with me, and keep me in this way that I am going, and give me bread to eat and clothing to put on, “ 28:21—“So that I come back to my father’s house in peace, then Yahweh shall be my Heavenly Father;” 28:22 – “And this stone I have set as a pillar shall be Yahweh’s House, and of all things that you give me I will surely give a tenth to You.”

This story about Yaaqob is a very interesting one that you should read for yourselves. I do hope you have a copy of The Book of Yahweh for it will enhance your understanding. Keep this stone in mind for we will be bringing it back later.

Before we go further, let’s look at what Yahweh says about images whether they are carved, cast, or cut they are the same.

Isayah (Isaiah) 42:8—“I am Yahweh, that is MY NAME; and My glory I will not give to another, nor My praise to graven images.”

Going forward to the time of Yeremyah (Jeremiah). The books of Psalms and Isayah are the only two books that are larger then Yeremyah. Yeremyah was a very great prophet who lived to be 90 years old. He was born into the service of Yahweh in 650 BC, over 1,000 years after Yaaqob whose name was changed to Israyl by Yahweh. Yeremyah was in his early 60’s when the temple in Yerusalum was destroyed by Nebuchadnezzar in 586BC.

Zedekyah was the last king of Yahdah and all of his sons and nobles were killed by Nebuchadnezzar.

Yeremyah 39:6—“Then the king of Babylon killed the sons of Zedekyah at Riblah before his eyes; the king of Babylon also killed all the nobles of Yahdah.” 39:7—“He then put out Zedekyah’s eyes, and bound him with bronze chains to be taken to Babylon.”

Zedekyah would die there in captivity. Was this the end of David’s blood line and Yahshua’s too? No, it was not. The whole family of Zedekyah, his daughters along with Yeremyah and his scribe, Baruchyah were taken to Babylon in captivity. Upon their release from captivity they wanted to travel into Egypt to escape death by the King of Babylon, however, the word of Yahweh had come to Yeremyah to stay in Judah. The rebels would not listen and went anyway.

Yeremyah 43:6—“The men, women, children, and the king’s daughters-all those whom Nebuzaradan, the commander of the royal guard, had left with Gedalyah son of Ahikam, the son of Shaphan, including Yeremyah the prophet and Baruchyah son of Neryah.” 43:7—“So they set out for the land of Egypt, in disobedience to the voice of Yahweh, and they arrived at Tahpanhes.”

Yeremyah 33:17—“For this is what Yahweh says: David will never fail to have a man sitting on the throne of the house of Israyl;”

This is saying that the throne of David would always be occupied.

In 583 BC, legend states that a gray haired old man took the Stone of Destiny or Yaaqob’s Pillar and a daughter of Zedekyah to Ireland. The daughter, Teia Tephi, married the King of Ireland, Eochaidh, therefore continuing the blood line of David.

From there the throne, with the Pillar of Yaaqob below the seat, went to Scotland. Later the throne was taken to England where it resides to this day. All of the Kings and Queens have been crowned on this throne with the Stone of Destiny in it. The royalty of each of these countries have continued the blood line of David and Yahshua, as all of these people are of the lost tribes of Israyl.

Yechetzqyah (Ezekiyl) 21:27—“I will overturn, overturn, overturn it; and it will be no more, until He comes Whose right it is, and I will give it to Him.”

This means that the line of David would be passed through 3 related people of Israyl until Yahshua returns to sit on his rightful throne. He won’t need that stone beneath the seat. All of mankind thinks that they need an object to worship other than the Creator Father Yahweh.

I will try to get a picture of the throne so that it may help you to see the connection.

All of the people of these three nations thought that they have been blessed because of this lia-fail stone. Spelled front wards or backwards it spells the same. They think it is the Stone of Destiny. It is not the stone but what is said in Isayah 9:7. The heirs to the throne of David cannot fail, for when the Father Yahweh makes a covenant, it cannot be broken.

Isayah 9:7—“Of the increase of His government and peace there will be no end; upon the throne of David and over His kingdom, to order it, and to establish it with judgment and with justice from that time and forever after. The zeal of Yahweh of hosts will perform this.”

I pray for your understanding.

Brother Jackie Wall is Doorkeeper for the House of Yahweh in Fort Wayne, Indiana under the leadership of Bishop Joe Swanson.

Related

Category: Spiritual Matters