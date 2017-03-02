Women: The often overlooked fuel component in the U.S. space program, science

The recent success of the Hollywood film “Hidden Figures,” chronically the story of the black women mathematicians and computer scientists who were crucial to the opening success of the U.S. space program, has brought to the forefront the too often ignored contributions women have made to science and technology. The groundbreaking and brilliant precision work of black women mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson performed to get the nation’s astronauts such as Alan Shepard and John Glenn into space finally is coming to light. Perhaps in the glow of these now exposed “Hidden Figures,” the contributions of other women will receive more attention.

With that thought in mind, Frost Illustrated would like to help celebrate a few other women pioneers in the field of space exploration by highlighting selected bits of the biographies of these three pioneers. Please note that this serves as an introduction to just a few of these historic women and we encourage you to go out and seek out more in depth information about them and other women pioneers, not only in the field of space exploration but in other aspects of our culture.

Katherine Johnson: Born Aug. 26, 1918 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, Johnson started out as a pioneer early in life. Skipping several grades due to her keen intellect, Johnson was already taking high school classes at the Historically Black College or University (HBCU) West Virginia State College at age 13. At age 18, she officially enrolled in the college, quickly graduating with highest honors in 1937. Handpicked to be one of three black students to integrate the state’s graduate education programs, Johnson left a teaching job to enroll in the graduate mathematics program at West Virginia University, but soon left school to start a family with her husband, returning to teaching after their three daughters had gotten older.

In 1953, she took a job in the all-black West Area Computing section of the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA), the forerunner of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). It was Johnson who provided the trajectory analysis for Alan Shepard’s 1961 suborbital journey—the first U.S. human spaceflight.

In 1962, the legendary John Glenn, the nation’s first astronaut to orbit the earth asked that the calculations made by the space program’s early computers be checked by Johnson. As Glenn explained, “if she says they’re good, then I’m ready to go.”

Dorothy Vaughan: While Katherine Johnson is becoming acclaimed for her endorsement by John Glenn, it was Dorothy Vaughan he first paved the way for women in the space program. Born Sept. 20, 1910, Vaughan, who earned her degree in mathematics from another HBCU, Wilberforce University in 1929, joined NACA in 1943 as the head of the organization’s then-segregated West Area Computing Unit, making her the U.S. space program’s first African American manager. She led the unit for nearly a decade, championing women of all colors in the field, fighting for promotions and better pay for them. She eventually joined the Analysis and Computation Division, a pioneering racially and gender diverse group that was at the forefront of electronic computing after NACA evolved into NASA in 1958 and abolished segregated departments. She was the organization’s FORTRAN programming expert and worked extensively on the Scout Launch Vehicle Program.

Vaughn retired from NASA 1971 and passed away on Nov. 10, 2008 after making and extensive mark on the U.S. space program.

Mary Jackson: Born April 9, 1921, Mary Jackson was the youngster the trio of black women mathematicians spotlighted in “Hidden Figures.” Earning degrees in mathematics and physical science from the HBCU Hampton Institute in 1942, Jackson was hired by NACA in 1942. Before joining the U.S. space program, Jackson first took a job as a math teacher at an all black school in Calvert County, Maryland before returning to Hampton a year later to take a position as a receptionist at the King Street UDO club. She took on several other jobs—including bookkeeper, army secretary and stay at home mom before landing in her beloved engineering field, working at Langley under Dorothy Vaughan.

Jackson eventually moved to a job with engineer Kazimierz Czarnecki working with the 60,000 horsepower wind tunnel designed to test spacecraft designs. Czarnecki suggested she enter a training program that resulted in her moving from mathematician to engineer. Interestingly, Jackson had to receive special permission from the City of Hampton to enroll in the physics class she needed, as it wa held at the then-segregated Hampton High School. After completing the program, in 1958, Jackson became NASA’s first black female engineers, specializing in supersonic speeds and nose cone design and attitudes.

She earned and Apollo Group Achievement Award for her work and was named Volunteer of the Year in 1976.

Jackson retired from NASA in 1958. She passed away Feb. 11. 2005.

For more indepth information, visit www.nasa.gov and search for the complete biographies of these and other pioneering women in the space program.

