Women killed in Lima Road traffic accident

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 12 p.m., Dec. 28, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the intersection of Lima Road and Progress Road on multiple reports of a two vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, officers observed two vehicles in the intersection—both with heavy damage. A victim was pinned in the front passenger seat requiring firefighters to utilize the jaws of life to extricate her from the vehicle. Once free, she was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Shortly after arriving at the hospital she was pronounced deceased.

There were three additional occupants in the vehicle which contained the victim, all of whom were treated for nonlife threatening injuries at the hospital. The operator of the other vehicle, an adult male refused medical treatment.

Witness accounts to the accident indicate the uninjured male was traveling south on Lima Road, ran the red light at Progress Road impacting the victim’s vehicle as it was negotiating a left hand turn off of northbound Lima Road onto westbound Progress Road. The male was transported to a local hospital where he was required to provide a blood draw which is protocol in these investigations.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Coroner’s office and the Allen County Prosecutor’s office.

