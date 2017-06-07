Woman killed in traffic accident

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 7:35 a.m., June 2, Fort Wayne police responded to the intersection of Lafayette Street and Pontiac Street on the reported motor vehicle accident with injury.

Once on scene officers observed two vehicles, a passenger car and a pickup truck in the intersection. The passenger contained three individuals, the driver who was trapped in the car, the front seated passenger who was unresponsive and a rear seated passenger.

Fire fighters freed the driver and medics transported all to a local hospital. The unresponsive victim, later identified as 83-year-old Virginia Smith, was later pronounced deceased shortly after arrival. The other two occupants are in stable condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was also transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe at this time that the driver of the passenger car, while traveling westbound on Pontiac Street, experienced some sort of medical event just prior to the crash and collided with the northbound pickup truck.

The intersection was closed to northbound traffic for approximately two hours as FACT Team members processed the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne police FACT Team, the Allen County Prosecutor’s office and the Allen County Coroner’s office.

