Woman found shot to death in alley

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 9:19 p.m., Jan. 11, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to several reports of gunshots in the 2100 block of Sherman Boulevard. A caller also reported seeing a person lying in the alley in rear of a home.

Officers arrived and located a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was initially said to be in critical condition, but later pronounced deceased by paramedics.

It is currently unknown what led up to this shooting, as there are no known witnesses at this time.

A K9 track was attempted but was unsuccessful at locating anyone or anything of value. Detectives went door to door, hoping to gather more information and locate possible witnesses. They are also hoping that surveillance cameras from any number of nearby businesses may have captured something. Crime scene personnel are searching the area for evidence.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police department or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and then Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

