Woman found severely beaten at Villages of Hanna

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 3:46 a.m., Oct. 19, the City of Fort Wayne Police Department responded to 2100 Eden Street, Villages of Hanna Apartments, reference an unconscious female.

A citizen called police to report a woman was bleeding and lying in the common hallway of the apartment building. Officers arrived on scene and located the adult/female victim lying in the hallway. Officers observed the female was suffering from severe head trauma as the result of an apparent physical assault.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital in serious condition. Upon arriving at the hospital, the victim was downgraded to critical condition by a physician. Detectives went door to door interviewing residents in nearby apartments. Crime Scene Technicians are processing the scene and collecting evidence. There is no suspect information to provide at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.

Assisting agencies included the City of Fort Wayne Fire Department and the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority.

