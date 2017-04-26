Woman dead in stabbing incident

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 9:05 a.m., April 20, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to 214 Northeast Drive after being dispatched on a stabbing call. On the scene, officers found an adult female down inside an apartment. The woman, later identified as 42 year old Courtney Renee Lincoln, was transported from the scene in critical condition to a local hospital where she later died.

Police were notified of the incident when family members of Lincoln went to check on her well-being and found her down.

Detectives and crime scene technicians processed the scene and canvassed the complex in hopes of speaking to someone that might have information beneficial to the investigation.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Coroner’s office and the Allen County Prosecutor’s office.

Category: Crime & Safety, Local