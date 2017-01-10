Woman critically injured in Walmart accident

FORT WAYNE—At about 10:45 a.m., Dec. 28, Fort Wayne police responded to the report of a pedestrian being struck by a passenger vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 10105 Lima Road.

Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive adult female down in the parking lot. She was transported to a local hospital where it was determined that she was in critical condition. Witnesses to the incident report that a passenger van was traveling north in the store’s lot when it struck the victim. The operator of the van and her two juvenile passengers were not injured.

The driver of the van was transported from the scene to a local hospital, where a blood draw will be conducted as is protocol in these investigations. It does not appear that alcohol played a factor in this incident.

