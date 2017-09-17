Woman critically injured in motorcycle accident
FORT WAYNE—At approximately 1:32 a.m., Sept. 15, officers responded to the intersection of Main Street and Leesburg Road in reference to a single motorcycle crash.
Upon arrival officers located the victim, and adult female, lying on the sidewalk on the northern side of the intersection. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Initial information indicates the vehicle was northbound on Main Street and, for unknown reasons lost control, and left the roadway. The rider was not wearing a helmet.
No other vehicles or injuries were reported.
The crash remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department F.A.C.T team.
