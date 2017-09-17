Woman critically injured in motorcycle accident

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 1:32 a.m., Sept. 15, officers responded to the intersection of Main Street and Leesburg Road in reference to a single motorcycle crash.

Upon arrival officers located the victim, and adult female, lying on the sidewalk on the northern side of the intersection. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Initial information indicates the vehicle was northbound on Main Street and, for unknown reasons lost control, and left the roadway. The rider was not wearing a helmet.

No other vehicles or injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department F.A.C.T team.

