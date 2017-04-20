Woman critical after I-69 crash

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 11:30 p.m., April 10, the City of Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a vehicle crash on Interstate I-69 at the 314 mile marker. Witnesses reported a guardrail on the interstate had been struck and was causing a traffic hazard in the roadway.

Officers arrived on scene and located a vehicle down an embankment next to the interstate. Theadult female driver was the sole occupant inside the vehicle. The victim was unconscious and unresponsive when located. Due to the extensive damage to the vehicle, the Fort Wayne Fire Department had to extricate the victim from the vehicle. Once extricated, paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

Preliminary reports indicate the victim was driving northbound I-69 when she lost control of the vehicle and struck the guardrail. The vehicle proceeded down an embankment and came to rest approximately fifty feet from the roadway. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Northbound I-69 was closed to all traffic between mile marker 312 and mile marker 316 from 1:59 a.m. until 2:45 a.m. All northbound traffic was diverted to Coldwater Road.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Assisting agencies included the City of Fort Wayne Fire Department, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, Indiana State Police and Indiana Department of Transportation.

