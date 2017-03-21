Woman critical after Hadley Road crash

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 7:16 p.m., March 13, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a report of a single vehicle crash in the 2300 block of S. Hadley Road.

Officers arrived and located an SUV down in the embankment, with what appeared to be at least one female occupant. The female occupant was both pinned and trapped, and appeared to be in serious to critical condition. At roughly 8:14 p.m., the Fort Wayne Fire Department was able to extricate the driver: an adult female and sole occupant of the vehicle. She was taken to local hospital where she remains in serious to critical condition.

Initial information indicates the SUV was northbound on S. Hadley Road, when something happened that caused it to strike the guardrail on the west side of the road, spin sideways, go off of the east side of the roadway, down the embankment where it rolled onto its side, strike a large tree with the roof, and then come back down onto all four tires. Weather conditions do appear to be a factor, but whether speed, alcohol, or anything else had any influence is unknown. No other vehicles were involved or injuries reported.

The Fort Wayne FACT team continues to process the scene, searching for any evidence.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department. There is nothing further at this time.

