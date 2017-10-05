Woman charged in stabbing deathof man

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 3:33 a.m., Sept. 13, the City of Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 4900 block of Northcrest Drive in reference to a stabbing.

Officers arrived on scene and located the adult male victim inside an apartment. The victim appeared to be suffering from an apparent stab wounds to the abdomen. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition. Upon arriving at the hospital the victim, later identified as as 45 year old Dexter Eckwood, was pronounced deceased by a physician.

Preliminary information indicates the victim was inside an apartment when the stabbing occurred. After investigating the incident, police subsequently arrested 49 year old Kathleen G. Theriot and initially charged her with a variety of crimes including with aggravated battery and domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office. Assisting agencies include the City of Fort Wayne Fire Department and Three Rivers Ambulance Authority.

Category: Crime & Safety, Local