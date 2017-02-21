Woman allegedly stabs girlfriend, girlfriend’s child

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 12:22 p.m., Feb. 10, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in the 2600 block of Oxford Street.

Officers arrived and located an adult female and infant male who were both suffering from stab wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital, where the adult female was determined to be in good condition, and the infant male was determined to be in critical condition.

Initial information indicates that the adult suspect and adult victim got into an altercation inside the home, while the adult victim was holding the infant in her arms. At some point during the incident, the suspect stabbed the adult and infant victims. The suspect, later identified as 28 year old er girlfriend, Taja McCarter, was still on scene when police arrived, and was questioned at the police station and subsequently arrested on a number of charges including:

• Disorderly conduct;

• Resisting law enforcement;

• Criminal recklessness with a weapon, and

• Battery.

McCarter had also been sought on previous charges.

Investigators determined that McCarter and her victim had been dating.

Investigators are also working to determine what led up to the altercation and stabbing, and to determine who was the initial aggressor.

Category: Crime & Safety, Local