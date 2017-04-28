Why use the Holy Name?

By David Klopfenstein

Special to Frost Illustrated

Most of us here today and others have made our start in our spiritual life by receiving the Savior by the name of “Jesus Christ.” Many of us were also keeping Sunday for the Sabbath through our ignorance. Did that mean that we were less saved because of our ignorance? NO! I believe if a person is truly sincere when they first receive and accept the sacrifice of the Savior for the penalty of their sin, that the Heavenly Father will forgive their sin and will save them even in our ignorance. A new believer in Yahoshua who hears new scriptural truth and receives the truth, then Yahvah will give us more truth! That is how we grow in the knowledge of the Savior and of the Father. We will be learning the rest of our lives!

Mark 4:23-24—“If any man have ears to hear, let him hear. And he said unto them, Take heed what ye hear: with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you: and unto you that hear shall more be given.”

When we hear and receive Yahvah’s instruction, then the scriptures tell us the Holy Spirit will make known to us what sin is and guide us into all the truth step by step. Then it will only be with the measure that we are willing to receive and keep Yahvah’s instruction.

John 16:7-8—“Nevertheless I tell you the truth; It is expedient for you that I go away: for if I go not away, the Comforter will not come unto you; but if I depart, I will send him unto you. And when he is come, he will reprove [#1651 to convict] the world of sin, and of righteousness, and of judgment:…”

John 16:13—“Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will show you things to come.”

Luke 11:28—“But he (Yahoshua) said, Yea rather, blessed are they that hear the word of Yahvah (God), and keep it.”

A good name

Proverbs 22:1—“A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches, and loving favour rather than silver and gold.”

Ecclesiastes 7:1—“A good name is better than precious ointment; and the day of death than the day of one’s birth.

Everyone is known by their name, your parents or someone gave you your name. It is a means of identification to identify who you and I really are. Are you satisfied with your name or would you rather change your name? Our character is identified with each of our names! Did you know that our name is very important to us and whether or not our name is in the Book of Life will determine our future for eternity!

Luke 10:20—“Notwithstanding in this rejoice not, that the spirits are subject unto you; but rather rejoice, because your names are written in heaven.”

Philippians 4:3—“And I intreat thee also, true yoke-fellow, help those women which labored with me in the gospel, with Clement also, and with other my fellow-laborers, whose names are in the book of life.”

Everything has been named

Genesis 2:20—“And Adam gave names to all cattle, and to the fowl of the air, and to every beast of the field; but for Adam there was not found an help meet for him.”

Psalms 8:3—“When I consider thy heavens, the work of thy fingers, the moon and the stars, which thou hast ordained;…”

Psalms 147:4—“He telleth the number of the stars; he calleth them all by their names.”

Isaiah 40:26—“Lift up your eyes on high, and behold who hath created these things, that bringeth out their host by number: he calleth them all by names by the greatness of his might, for that he is strong in power; not one faileth.”

The Father’s name is holy

The disciples asked Yahoshua: “teach us to pray” (Luke 11:1). Then Yahoshua told them: “When ye pray, say, Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed (Holy) be thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done, as in heaven, so in earth” (Luke 11:2b). He stated that the Father’s name is “Holy” and when the disciples were to pray, they too were to state in their prayer: “Hallowed (Holy) be thy name.” Even in the Old Covenant the Word declares that the Creator’s name is holy! Here are just a few of many:

Psalms 33:21—“For our heart shall rejoice in him, because we have trusted in his holy name.”

Psalms 99:3—“Let them praise thy great and terrible (awesome) name; for it is holy.”

Psalms 103:1—“Bless YHVH, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name.”

Psalms 105:3—“Glory ye in his holy name: let the heart of them rejoice that seek YHVH.”

Psalms 106:47—“Save us, O YHVH our Elohim (God), and gather us from among the heathen, to give thanks unto thy holy name, and to triumph in thy praise.”

“Holy” in Psalms 33:21 (Online Hebrew Lexicon (English)

06944 vdq qodesh ko’-desh

from 06942; TWOT-1990a; n m

AV-holy 262,

1) apartness, holiness, sacredness, separateness

Give YHVH the glory due His name

Psalm 29:2—“Give unto YHVH the glory due unto His name; worship YHVH in the beauty of His holiness.” (The same is in Psalm 96:8 and I Chronicles 16:29)

This is a command to give glory due to His Holy Name! It was YHVH Elohim that wrote the ten commandments on the tables of stone and He wrote His own name EIGHT TIMES in the ten commandments as “YOD HEY VAV HEY” or “YHVH” (Yahvah, commonly called Jehovah or Yahweh). When the translators came to the name in the Hebrew scriptures, they substituted the name with the word “LORD” (all four letters in capitals) in place of the name!

This act of deleting and adding is a direct violation of the commands “Not to add or take away” in Deuteronomy 4:2; 12:32; Proverbs 30:6; Jeremiah 26:2 and also of what our Saviour said in Matthew 5:18,19; Luke 16:17! He did NOT destroy the law, He said so!

Honor to whom honor is due

Malachi 1:6-7—“A son honoureth his father, and a servant his master: if then I be a father, where is mine honour? and if I be a master, where is my fear? saith YHVH of hosts unto you, O priests, that despise my name. And ye say, Wherein have we despised thy name? Ye offer polluted bread upon mine altar; and ye say, Wherein have we polluted thee? In that ye say, The table of YHVH is contemptible.”

Contemptible:

Easton’s Bible Dictionary

0959 hzb bazah baw-zaw’ a primitive root;

1) to despise, hold in contempt, disdain

1a) (Qal) to despise, regard with contempt

1b) (Niphal)

1b1) to be despised

1b2) to be despicable

1b3) to be vile, worthless

1c) (Hiphil) to cause to despise

Strong’s Exhaustive Concordance Dictionary

0959 hzb bazah baw-zaw’ a primitive root

to disesteem:—despise, disdain,

contemn (-ptible), +think to scorn, vile person

So both dictionaries declare the word “Contemptible” means: not esteemed, worthless, of little or no value! The priest were claiming His name valueless! Isn’t that about the same way people are speaking today? His name is not important, so why put it in the scriptures, just put in a substitute “the LORD” in its place and that is supposedly just fine! Is that giving honor to whom honor is due? NO, it is not giving honor to Yahvah!

If you removed the names of William Shakespeare or Webster or any other author from off their books, it would show dishonor or disrespect to the authors. So it is also a dishonor to remove the name of the Author of the scriptures from the scriptures. So why delete the Creator’s name out of the bible when His name is still written in the Hebrew scriptures 6,823 times? We are commanded to give honor to whom honor is due (Romans 13:7). So removing the name of YHVH from the scriptures is NOT giving honor to the Author of the scriptures, which is SIN!

Malachi 1: 8—“And if ye offer the blind for sacrifice, is it not evil? and if ye offer the lame and sick, is it not evil? offer it now unto thy governor; will he be pleased with thee, or accept thy person? saith YHVH of hosts.”

Yahvah required the first born and the best animal to sacrifice for an offering. This was the only sacrifice holy and acceptable. A substitute sick, lame animal sacrifice was not acceptable! Would the substitute Sunday, replacing the 7th Day Sabbath, be acceptable or holy unto Yahvah according to scripture? So why would a substitute name given to the Creator be holy or acceptable? Can man make or create anything holy!

Next: His nam great among the Gentiles.

David Klopfenstein is an elder at Messiah’s New Life Tabernacle in Avilla, Indiana.

Category: Spiritual Matters