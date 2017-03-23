What are you doing talking to these folks in the first place?

Don’t be fooled by talk of leaks

A Frost Illustrated Commentary

Believe us. We have plenty of other things about which we need to comment: jobs, economics, black on black violence, the spiritual slide of the community… Seems like we have no choice but to ask some of the questions others seem to be avoiding.

By now, many of you are familiar with House Intelligence Committee Chairman California Representative Devin Nunes’ efforts to deflect criticism from suspected collusion with the Russians by Trump administrative members. Nunes appears to be trying to deflect attention away from possible treasonous acts by administration members and associates and instead toward questions of leaked information about the related investigations or trying to vindicate President Donald Trump’s claims that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower prior to the election. Nunes even went as far as trying to cover folks by himself “leaking” information that Trump transition officials—and who knows whom else—might have been “incidentally” caught up in surveillance efforts aimed at foreign agents trying to undermine U.S. interests. Nunes also broke long established protocol by briefing the president on details of findings that play into an ongoing investigation of possible Russian interference in the most recent U.S. presidential election. (Nunes did note this was not illegal but still made a big deal about names being linked. He also reportedly has apologized to offending House Intelligence Committee members.) Vindication of Trump’s claims? We think not!

First, it sounds to us that the U.S. intelligence—not former President Barack Obama—was conducting necessary and prudent surveillance of possible enemies of the U.S. We find it interesting that people like Nunes are trying to cry foul because of leaks or “protocol.” We wonder if he does the same when a crack dealer gets caught in an investigation that started without proper probable cause? Somehow, we doubt it, especially in the age of a conservative Supreme Court that seems to weigh such errors as no huge deal when a bad guy is caught. Let’s cut to the chase, however.

We’ve got one question, the same question our parents would ask if we “incidentally” caught up in an investigation of some criminals:

“What were you doing talking to these folks in the first place?”

Manafort? Flynn? Is there fire following the smoke?

