We-Funk All Stars to host ‘Tribute To Funk Music’ March 3

“Yeah, We-Funk, y’all know this is what I want you all to do: If you got faults, defects or shortcomings you know like arthritis, rheumatism or migraines, whatever part of your body it is, I want you to lay it on your radio. Let the vibes flow through, funk not only moves, it can remove, dig?”—George Clinton, from P-Funk (Wants To Get Funked Up)

FORT WAYNE—While the American Medical Association might not be able to vouch for the curative power of the classic powerhouse music known as funk, a group of dedicated musicians want to the public to come early next month and—at the very least—give the funk a chance to chase your winter blahs away.

Fort Wayne’s We-Funk All Stars are scheduled to host “A Tribute To Funk Music,” an old school, superfunk concert, party and jam session from 8 p.m. to midnight, March 3 at the Phoenix, 1122 Broadway.

The set is the brainchild funk devotee Steve Manus, who has assembled a group of some of the area’s stellar musicians to make sure the evening is full of those booty-shakin’ grooves that never fail to get the crowd toe-tappin’, head-shakin’ or up on the dance floor move that groove “thang.” Manus said the genre that has been driving some of the world’s most popular music for nearly a half a century doesn’t always get its due—and he and his friends want to change that. He said he’s seen a number of tributes jazz, blues, r&b, rock and the like but rarely do such tributes focus on funk.

“Funk has been a real foundation in R&B, especially in hip hop,” explained Manus.

Funk evolved out of the 1960s as an extension of blues, rhythm and blues and soul music. Whereas those other classic music were known for soaring lyrics and memorable melodies, funk emphasized the groove, the beat, which prior to that provided the backdrop for the music rather than took centers stage. Folks like James Brown, Lowell Fulson (with his “Tramp” groove), Dyke & the Blazers and the Meters, to name a few seminal acts laid the foundation in the ’60s on which funksters like George Clinton with Parliament, Sly & the Family Stone and others built a solid temple of groove, that reached an unparalleled pinnacle in the 1970s.

Locally, Manus said there were some great Fort Wayne groups who carried the torch.

“We grew up idolizing the Boss Players, Baby Willie & the Fantastics, local groups in the neighborhood that were accessible,” he said. “That was my introduction to real funk music besides my daddy’s James Brown records.”

For the upcoming tribute, Manus said he has assembled a team of expert funk devotees to bring back some of those classic sounds.

“Lee Lewis, G Money, T-Bone Steve Lunn, Brian Nellems and Travis Woods. That’s the core band,” he said. “There will probably be other players, like a funk jam session before it’s all over with.”

Manus said it didn’t take any persuasion to get the group together once he pitched the idea of a funk tribute.

“Everybody joined in. That was such a pleasure. It gives them a chance to play some of the stuff they grew up listening to,” he said.

For the March 3, the We-Funk Allstars plan to cover music by bands including:

• Cameo

• Parliament

• War

• Slave

• Sun

• Sly & the Family Stone

• And others.

Manus encouraged folks coming to the tribute to get totally into the spirit of the festivities.

“Wear your ’70s gear if you’d like to. It’s just an old ’70s party,” he said.

Tickets for the Tribute To Funk Music are $7 and will be available at the door.

For more information, call Steve Manus at (260) 203-7181.

