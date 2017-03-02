Utility fairness for Hoosier customers

By State Sen. Brandt Hershman (R-Buck Creek)

This session, I’ve authored a measure to encourage renewable energy generation while bringing more fairness and market sensibility to the way privately owned solar panels and wind turbines are subsidized by other customers.

Let me first say that I support renewable energy and authored the original legislation to create solar tax incentives in Indiana.

Some critics are mischaracterizing Senate Bill 309 and focusing on earlier versions, but the proposal has already been amended to address many of these concerns.

The proposed bill would address “net metering,” the practice of requiring electric utilities to purchase energy that is consumer-generated at full retail rates, which are approximately two to three times the actual value of the energy on the market. This practice was established years ago as an incentive to encourage investment in consumer-generated power including solar and wind at a time when costs were much higher than they are today.

The federal government decided to phase down its incentives for residential renewables as the products become more affordable. Now, Indiana must also evaluate whether to allow the market to determine the appropriate incentives for self-generation.

SB 309 offers a long-range, common-sense approach. Anyone who currently owns net metering self-generation equipment or installs it by July 1 of this year would be grandfathered under the existing net metering rules for 30 years until 2047, and anyone who installs it in the next five years will be eligible for current rules until 2032.

Further, SB 309 does not stop anyone from self-generating in the future. Hoosiers could still sell the excess they produce back to the grid, receiving a credit based on the value of that same generation on the market, plus 25 percent.

For the first time, the proposal would establish the equivalent of a Bill of Rights for Hoosiers who want to generate energy using renewable power. One of the specific protections that would be written into law includes the right to know all costs associated with installing self-generation equipment, including solar panels and wind turbines. Consumers would also have the right to be informed of the responsibilities of the person or company installing or removing the equipment and to know the rate at which the customer will be credited for electricity delivered to an electricity supplier.

Hoosiers would also have the ability to file complaints about their self-generation equipment with the Indiana attorney general, who would have the authority to enforce the protections.

Finally, SB 309 recognizes the importance in our state not only of residential and industrial self-generation, but also includes, for the first time, a clear recognition for agriculture-derived renewable generation like biomass.

SB 309 passed out of the Senate Committee on Utilities with a bipartisan vote of 8-2. Like all bills going through the legislature, it is subject to change at several more steps in the process. However, in its current form, the bill offers protections for those who generate energy they sell to the electric utility as well as more fairness for all of the utility’s customers who are paying for the incentives of Hoosiers who net meter today.

