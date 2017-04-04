USF presents poet Marcus Wicker

FORT WAYNE—The University of Saint Francis is scheduled to present a night of poetry as part of its Sullivan Reading Series. Marcus Wicker will read a selection of his work at 7 p.m., April 10 in the USF Business Center Cougar Café, 826 Ewing Street. The reading is free and open to the public.

Marcus Wicker is the recipient of a Ruth Lilly Fellowship from the Poetry Foundation, a Pushcart Prize and The Missouri Review’s Miller Audio Prize, as well as fellowships from Cave Canem and The Fine Arts Work Center. His previous collection “Maybe the Saddest Thing,” a National Poetry Series winner, was a finalist for an NAACP Image Award.

Wicker’s poems have appeared in The Nation, Poetry, American Poetry Review, Oxford American and Boston Review. His second book, “Silencer,” is forthcoming from Houghton

Mifflin Harcourt in 2017. He is also poetry editor of Southern Indiana Review.

Mr. Wicker is currently a visiting assistant professor in the Department of English at Michigan State University.

Founded in 1890 in the Catholic Franciscan tradition, the University of Saint Francis offers more than 80 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs through the School of Health Sciences, School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Keith Busse School of Business and Entrepreneurial Leadership and School of Creative Arts. In addition to its traditional programs, USF designs focused curricula for working adults in Fort Wayne, Crown Point and online. In 2016, the University of Saint Francis expanded its presence to downtown Fort Wayne. USF Downtown houses the university’s business and music technology programs while offering enhanced internship and networking opportunities for students. The University of Saint Francis offers a robust campus experience including 16 athletic programs boasting two individual and three team NAIA national championships, and is recognized as an NAIA Five-Star Champion of Character institution. Approximately 2,200 students from a broad geographic region attend USF.

Related

Category: Arts, Books & Literature