Two wounded in apparent shooting

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 9:04 p.m., Oct. 15, the Fort Wayne Police Department was notified that two males had arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Hospital staff indicated that one of the males was initially in critical condition, but was later upgraded to serious condition. The other male remains in good condition.

Detectives spoke with the victims, trying to ascertain where the shooting occurred, as well as what happened.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Related

Category: Crime & Safety, Local