Two women arrested for Salin Bank robbery

FORT WAYNE—Uniform officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department patrolling the area of the 4400 block of Bluffton Road at approximately 5 p.m., Feb. 21, observed a vehicle matching the description of the one used as the getaway car in the Salin Bank robbery on Lima Road that had occurred several hours earlier that day.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and detained Lori Joy Williams. A second suspect, Tiffany Marie Whisman had been dropped off at the Family Dollar store just prior to the traffic stop. Additional officers converged on the location and, with the assistance of a Fort Wayne K9 officer and his partner, tracked Whisman to the rear of the Family Dollar where she was found hiding behind a large dumpster. Whisman was detained without incident.

After being interview by detectives, both suspects were charged with robbery and both were found to be in possession of a narcotic and charged accordingly.

Earlier that day, Fort Wayne police were called to investigate the robbery of the Salin Bank located at 9835 Lima Road which occurred at approximately 1:50 p.m. Investigators have learned that a white female wearing a surgical mask, red sweater and sunglasses entered the bank handed a teller a handwritten note that demanded cash. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash and then left the bank last seen possibly in a green passenger vehicle.

At approximately 2 p.m., uniform officers observed a green passenger vehicle and a female white that closely matched the description given of the Salin Bank robbery suspect in the 4400 block of Bluffton Road. Officers were able to detain two suspects, an adult female white and an adult male without incident. These individuals were transported to police headquarters and interviewed by detectives will interview them to see what if any involvement that they might have in the bank robbery prior to the arrest of Williams and Whisman.

