Two shot in Lafayette Street alley

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 9:10p.m., March 13, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the rear alley of the 2500 block of S. Lafayette Street. Officers arrived and located an adult male in the alley suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, who was determined to be in critical condition.

While tending to that victim, officers received a report of a second adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wounds who was taken by private vehicle from this area to a local hospital. This second male was determined to be in critical condition as well.

Initial information indicates that these two males were both shot in the alley in the 2500 block of S. Lafayette Street. Investigators are working to determine how they were shot; it is presently unknown if they shot each other, or if other people were involved. Detectives went door to door, trying to locate anyone with any information. Crime scene units processed the scene, searching for and collecting any evidence.

The victims will be interviewed as soon as they are able.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

