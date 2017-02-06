Two injured in north side shooting

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 6 p.m., Feb. 1, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the area of Burgess Street and Sherman Boulevard in reference to a shooting investigation.

As officers and paramedics arrived, they located two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics provided medical treatment to the victims before transporting them to a local hospital where one was listed in critical condition, and the other victim listed in serious condition.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending family notification. At this time, there is no suspect information and no arrests have been made.

Witnesses told investigators that the incident may have possibly occurred at or near a residence located in the 1400 block of Forth Street. Investigators spoke with neighbors in an attempt to obtain additional information.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Category: Crime & Safety, Local