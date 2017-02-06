Two arrested in Hanna Street drug raid

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 9:11 a.m., Jan. 31, detectives of the Vice & Narcotics Division, along with members of the FWPD Emergency Services Team served two search warrants at two separate locations. These search warrants were in reference to a dealing narcotics case, which involved drugs and guns.

The first location, 2532 South Hanna Street, was in reference to someone dealing drugs from that location. Detectives obtained information that a person was dealing cocaine from this location and obtained a search warrant to investigate further.

There were two people inside of 2532 South Hanna St. at the time of the search warrant. Taiwan C. Booker was found to be in possession of marijuana and due to his having more than 30 grams of marijuana and having a previous conviction, he was charged with a felony. While inside, detectives found approximately six pounds of synthetic cannabinoids, less than one gram of methamphetamine and one stolen 9mm pistol.

Prior to the service of this search warrant, the Gerrelle Woodson was observed leaving the address and was stopped and found to be in possession of approximately 24 grams of cocaine. Woodson was charged with dealing cocaine, dealing a synthetic drug or synthetic drug lookalike, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.

At the second location, 3256 Diplomat Drive, was in reference to someone possibly dealing drugs and guns. Detectives obtained information that a person or persons were dealing drugs and/or guns from this location and obtained a search warrant to investigation further. During the service of this search warrant, three adult males were inside the residence. None of the males were arrested, however, three weapons were recovered, one pump shotgun, one rifle and one pistol, along with needles and heroin paraphernalia and cocaine residue.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice & Narcotics Division was assisted by the local office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE).

This is an ongoing investigation.

