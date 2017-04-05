Three dead in wake of double homicide, suicide

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 8:55 p.m., March 27, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the 900 block of Pemberton Drive. Upon arrival, Officers located a green Ford Explorer with bullet holes on the drivers side of the vehicle, left in the middle of the roadway abandoned.

Witnesses told officers thats two female subjects fled west between houses and were laying in the front yard of a house in the 900 block of Kensington Boulevard.

Kensington Boulevard runs parallel to Pemberton Drive and is the next street to the west of Pemberton.

Witnesses also told officers that a male suspect was seen leaving the scene and walked between two houses on Pemberton Drive and possibly went into 914 Pemberton Drive.

The two female victims were found with multiple gunshot wounds. There was a trail of shell casings leading from Pemberton Drive to Kensington Boulevard where the two victims were located. One victim, later identified as 18 year old Jenna Leakey, was pronounced deceased at the scene; the other victim, later identifed as 20 year old Hailey Nelson, was transported by TRAA to a local hospital in critical condition; were she was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Information was obtained that led investigators to believe the suspect was inside 914 Pemberton Dr. and a serach warrant was issued. The EST (Emergency Service Team) and CRT (Crisis Response Team) Teams were paged to the scene to help execute the warrant.

Multiple attempts at contacting the suspect were made, but were unsuccessful. Other tactics were deployed to entice the suspect to exit peacefully, but were ineffective. Finally, EST made entry into the residence and located the suspect, later identified as 20 year old Tyler Nathan Turner, with a self inflicted gunshot wound, deceased.

Subsequent reports indicated that Turner killed Nelson—his former girlfriend—and her friend Leakey, in a jealous rage after finding out that Nelson was engaged to a man from Finland, and then killed himself.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Coroners Officer, and the Allen County Prosecutors Office.

Category: Crime & Safety, Local