Three arrested after drug raid

FORT WAYNE—Shortly before noon, Jan. 18, officers of the Fort Wayne Police Department Emergency Services Team and detectives of the Vice and Narcotics Division served a narcotics related search warrant in the 600 block of Russell Avenue.

During the search, three handguns were located, and approximately 1.0 ounce of marijuana, approximately 1.0 ounce of edible marijuana products, 3.7 grams of hash oil and approximately 3.0 grams of heroin were found on the premises. Also, three pit bull dogs were removed from the residence by Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.

Three subjects were arrested at the scene. They are:

• Michael A. Blain, 26, on charges of two felony counts of dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug; a felony charge of maintaning a common nusiance; a felony charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug; a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana; an arrest warrant failing to appear/leaving the scene of an accident and an arrest warrant for failure to appear on a battery charge.

• Michael John Blain, 50, on a misdeamenor charge of visiting a common nuisance and an arrest warrant for failing to appear on charges of possession of marijuana.

• Heidi Jo Castaneda, 45, on a misdeamnor charge of visiting a common nuisance; a misdemeanor charge of false informing; a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia, and an arrest warrant for failure to pay on a traffic offense.

