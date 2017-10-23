Thomas Essex: Community father, a man among men

Some men do great things; great men do everyday things that become wonderful and respected by the City of Fort Wayne and the State of Indiana.

Mr. Thomas Essex Jr. is such a man. He graciously works hard each day to help solve problems of individuals, families and businesses. He is well-known in Allen County. He is strongly dedicated to family and church, as well as being supportive of our city, the mayor, police and firemen.

It is the hope of many people that Mr. Essex son will join our city’s men and women in moing Allen County in a new direction.

You vote will finally mean something!

—Marlin R. Kelly

Category: Community, Letters, Local, Politics