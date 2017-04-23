The Rev. L.C. Love III scheduled to be installed at Southern Heights Baptist Church

FORT WAYNE—The officers and members of Southern Heights Baptist Church are scheduled to install their new pastor, the Rev. L.C. Love III, at 4 p.m., April 30 at Southern Heights Baptist Church, 4001 South Anthony Blvd.

Southern Heights Baptist Church was founded by the Rev. Otha Aden more than 48 years ago. The Rev. Aden has faithfully pastored Southern Heights Baptist Church with integrity while maintaining an uncompromising commitment to the word of God and to preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. Under the Rev. Aden’s leadership, Southern Heights Baptist Church selected Pastor Love to be the new senior pastor effective October 2016.

Pastor Love comes from a long line of Bible-believing, Bible-preaching ministers of the Gospel. He is a graduate of Grace Theological College and Seminary, with degrees in History and Business Administration.

The Installation message will be delivered by Pastor Love’s father, Pastor Louis C. Love II, pastor of New Life Fellowship Church, Vernon Hills, Illinois.

