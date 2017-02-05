The reality of Jesus’ name

By Pastor Samuel Bellamy

The authenticity of Jesus is more than a physical being. It is more than a person, place, or thing. Jesus exceeds all names and titles in heaven, on earth, and under the earth. Jesus’ name is given by God for forgiveness, healing, and for life. It yields salvation to all who will believe on him.

Jesus is the master key that has opened the door for the Jews, Samaritans, and Gentiles; that includes every nation, people, kindred, and tongue. The name of Jesus gives access to the kingdom of God. Jesus’ name is the ignition to God’s peace on earth and good will to all men. All good results are accomplished through the name of Jesus.

Repentance, water baptism, remission for sins, receiving the Holy Ghost is God’s command for all who believe on him. The fact is, whatever is done is to be done in the name of Jesus. Peter was instructed by Jesus, the chief Apostle, and Paul spread his message to all nations. God’s command is that his believers continue in the doctrine and its admonitions spoken and lived by Jesus Christ.

Jesus must be preached, and every nation is to observe and do all is bidding. Through Jesus, believers are transformed to a new mind that knows its Father and creator. That mind is guided by God’s will and is taught by God. His believers are to let Jesus’ mind influence their lives to the end of the day. The only way to access the Father is through and by Jesus. In no wise does this discredit or eliminate the Father; this is his plan to redeem and reconcile the “whosoever will.” And, This is the formula God has provided for a fulfilled life.

