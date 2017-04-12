The conclusion of the fall election of 2016

The presidential campaign of 2016 displayed and equal distribution of wealth party versus a party that is fascinated by such things as Corvette collections. Voters are poorly read because of the influence of sports and the television. Our minds are becoming incapable of discerning differences—so personalities, rather than issues, dominate. We accept candidates who are not classical readers. People are different and yet equality in ability is taught in our institutions.

Many still believe that political partisanship is a virtue. Most do not attend church regularly; and if they do they often worship a god who will make them rich.

Both Trump and Clinton are now adults who never grew out of their childish immaturities of the 1960s. She was a hippie flower child whose father never demanded truth. He was a spoiled, ill-mannered egomaniac whose father forgot to spank often.

Mos of us desired our religion to be the main source of our children’s thoughts, only to later find out that the idea of “no rights or wrongs” has been fed to them by humanistic teachers in government schools. Contrary to Reagan, the federal Department of Education still controls local schools.

Most underestimate the long term damage produced by public education. A critical thinking adult is now gone from society.

The television has become our source of wisdom. Dept is no longer feared; and only a few realize that “education is the cheap defense of nations (Edmund Burke).

—Herb Summers

Category: Government, History, Letters, National, Opinion