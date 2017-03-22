The Comey hearing: In defense of the devil—the movement to defend liars, possible traitors

A Frost Illustrated Commentary

Are we missing something or are some of the folks who questioned FBI Director James B. Comey about President Donald Trump’s allegations that he was wiretapped by former President Barack Obama’s administration losing it? Or, has the U.S. electorate chosen representatives who are, at best, myopic, at worst, totally incompetent?

Case in point:

Folks, serious allegations and at least some evidence have arisen that the Russians, possibly with the direct approval of feared autocrat Vladmir Putin conducted espionage, hacking and perhaps directing money to influence the most recent U.S. presidential election. Yes, folks, the Russians—the same folks many more hawkish conservative politicians in the country have called one of the biggest threats to freedom on this planet—might have tainted the U.S. “free election” process. And, at least one former Trump administration official, Michael T. Flynn, had questionable contact with the Russians during the election season. Now it seems former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort might have been paid big money to act as an “advisor” to Russian interest in the recent bloody Ukraine political conflict. So, what was that crap that California Representative Devin Nunes was talking in hearings with Comey?

First of all, Comey has confirmed that the FBI and Justice Department have no evidence that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower prior to the election to give Hilary Clinton some type of electoral advantage. Second, Comey has taken the unusual step of confirming that there is an investigation into possible ties between the Trump team and our enemy the Russians. So, how can Nunes shape his mouth to be talking about this is the Obama administration’s fault because they should have taken more steps to contain the Russian threat to the U.S.? Furthermore, Nunes seems very concerned about the source of leaks indicating that Trump associates may have colluded with the Russians to help elect Mr. Trump because his policies would favor their imperialist and totalitarian plans. So, let us get this straight: Mr. Nunes is more concerned about who leaked the information that we might have traitors in the White House than he is with he is with the fact that those folks under investigation might well have betrayed U.S. interests and committed crimes against the state (treason)? They weren’t concerned about Wikileaks spilling information about Hillary Clinton so why the concern now? And, shouldn’t Congress be happy that folks are letting the American people know we might have enemy sympathizers hiding in the White House?

In a so-called Christian nation, this is a head-shaking irony:

“You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you want to do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it.”—John 8:44

So, we have people like Nunes going to extremes to defend an architect of lies (inaugural crowd numbers, allegations against the British intelligence community, wiretapping allegations against former President Obama, allegations that Germany owes the U.S. and NATO millions of defense dollars, etc., etc., etc,…). Oh, but wait. These aren’t lies. They’re just “alternative facts.”

So maybe we have a faulty sense of logic, but follow this:

If the devil is a liar and a man is a liar he is a devil and if you defend him, you are defending the devil.

Did we get that right? Don’t misunderstand. This is not about Donald Trump the man being the devil. This is about this nation’s increasing penchant for serving the devil by justifying greed, racism, mass murder and hate in the name of a political agenda and the latest political messiah. This latest Trump saga is merely the latest incarnation of an ill that infected the nation long before he came on the scene.

The problem with government in this nation these days is not the bureacracy. Rather, it’ the political system. We no longer have an electoral process that is about choosing governance. It’s becoming a sporting event in which the objective is to win—the aftermath of the election be damned. It is in that atmosphere that we have elected officials who are willing to say and promise anything to win and then come up with excuses why they didn’t get the job done (like folks who have had a “better” national healthcare plan for the past eight years when they were hell bent on destroying anything associated with President Obama). What’s worse, however, is that so many people serve the devil by giving these people a pass.

Some folks wonder why we quote the Bible so much in our commentaries. We do so because so many people in the middle of this madness either claim to be Christian or tailor their political appeals to professing Christians using the Bible—which they apparently rarely, if ever, open. But, even the “elect”/electorate can be fooled. Pay attention, folks:

“Again, the devil took Him up on an exceedingly high mountain, and showed Him all the kingdoms of the world and their glory. And he said to Him, ‘All these things I will give You if You will fall down and worship me.’”—Matthew 4:8-9

Note that the devil is promising the Christ political dominion over the earth—all he asks is allegiance to his hellish kingdom. As the Temptations put it, “Vote for me and I’ll set you free.” But, for those of you who say you believe, remember the cost:

“For what profit is it to a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul? Or what will a man give in exchange for his soul?”—Matthew 15:26

We live, however, in a political insane asylum in which people are so blinded by worldly promises and agendas, they will make a deal with the devil himself to achieve what they think are noble ends. For example, a recent Los Angeles Times article reports that some “right-wing” information sites might be under investigation for possible ties to Russian agents (http://www.latimes.com/politics/washington/la-na-essential-washington-updates-some-right-wing-sites-under-1490115530-htmlstory.html). Among those sites are Breitbart, a darling of the nation’s white nationalist movement masquerading as the “alt-right” and former home of Trump White House advisor Stephen Bannon, and InfoWars. The story cites an alleged on-air quote by InfoWars head Alex Jones, who reportedly said:

“I don’t personally take this as a threat… I’m threatened for the country. I mean if the Russians want to secure our borders, cut our taxes, not have us go bankrupt, rebuild our military, block radical Islam—well then, hell, I’m a Russian agent! But I’m not.”

In other words, he’ll make a deal with the enemy—the devil—to see his agenda through. So if the Russians gave him what he wanted and then said the price was that they would enslave the U.S. and kill all who would not bow down to Vladimir Putin, he’d be okay with that? Again, so-called believing folks apparently don’t actually read what Christ has to say about this. In case you missed it the first time:

“For what profit is it to a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul? Or what will a man give in exchange for his soul?”—Matthew 15:26

We’re dealing with a concept of what Marimba Ani calls the “rhetorical ethic,” (read her book “Yurugu: An Afrikan-Centered Critique of European Cultural Thought and Behavior”) something we recognize as a psychosocial illness that allows some people to consistently rationalize that it is okay to put forth an ideal and then routinely violate it with no impunity. So we have self-proclaimed political saints who have no problem making a deal with the devil. We’re talking about folks who are more concerned with finding and punishing those who might have leaked word that people associated with the current White House might have had treasonous relationships with our avowed Vladimir Putin-led Russian enemies than they are about the possible treasonous acts themselves. What’s next? Putting people in jail for testifying against murderers instead of punishing the murderers themselves? Looks like the devil has seduced a good number of folks with his promise of political power. There will be a price. We didn’t say it. It’s in the same scriptures these same people point to just to win votes:

“For what profit is it to a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul? Or what will a man give in exchange for his soul?”—Matthew 15:26

That said, we leave you with a visit to the late Brother Gil Scott-Heron’s classic “H20 GATE Blues,” which was brilliant commentary when first released in 1974 but now sounds like prophecy today:

