The answer to every problem

By Brother Jackie Wall

By authority and approval of Bishop Joe Swanson

PRAISE YAHSHUA!

Maybe you have suddenly lost something, a job, a loved one. Perhaps you have been told you have a serious disease. Could it be your home has been foreclosed on or burned down. Did your car die on you at the most unfortunate time? Have you lost a loved one such as a parent of child? Or maybe you got hooked on alcohol or drugs, imprisoned, or 1000 other things could happen. This is life, sorry to say. You may be asking where is your Father, the Creator, or his son, our savior, the Messiah, when things happen to us.

If you want to know where he is, he wants to know first, where are you? When did you last give him praise or thank him for what he has done for you? Are you always thinking what he hasn’t done for you? What Sunday did you take time to go to a church service, or should it have been on Saturday, our True Sabbath?

Isayah(Isaiah) 1:19 reads: “If you will be willing and obedient, you eat the fruit of the land;”. It means you will have peace.

Isayah 1:20 —“But if you refuse and rebel, you will be devoured by the sword, for the mouth of Yahweh has spoken it.” This one means war.

Isayah 1:28 —“And the destruction of the transgressors and of the sinners will be together; they who forsake Yahweh will be consumed;…” When people ignore the signs of Yahweh, they are tempting him.

Isayah 24:5 —“The earth is also defiled under the inhabitants of it, because they have transgressed the laws, changed the ordinance, and broken the everlasting covenant.” There are no free passes over this, no not for us.

There are far too many people being killed in this world today through violence, accidents, or abortions. There far too many divorces, too many families torn apart. There are not enough marriages between men and women as our Creator wrote in his book. Where are the real men and women today?

In the days when the temple still stood in Jerusalem the high priest went into the Holy of Holies to give atonement for the peoples’ sins. While there he was to invoke or speak the name of our creator, Father Yahweh. However as time went on his voice became smaller and dimmer until he could no longer be heard. About this time they began tieing a rope to him so that they may drag him out if anything would go wrong, such as him being killed. You asked why? First the common man could not enter into the Holy of Holies. Second why would he be killed? Think about that.

Why did everyone become afraid to speak our Father’s Holy Name? It was because of sin. Their sins were so great that they thought them to serious to be forgiven.

All of the early prophets from Abel to Malakyah(Malachi) and all of the apostles of Yahshua were not afraid, Why? They were not afraid because they all followed all of Yahweh’s Laws, statuettes, and commandments. Yes it is just that simple! They all answered and followed him.

This is what Yahweh says: Isayah(Isaiah) 56:10 KJV —“His watchmen are blind: they are all ignorant, they are all dumb dogs, they cannot bark; sleeping, lying down, loving to slumber.” This is our ministers who do not know the name of our Father Yahweh or are afraid to use it. No not God, Lord, Baal,(many others) will not save you. Nor will anything made of wood, stone, crosses, smoke pots on chains, and the list goes on.

Yahweh says in Isayah 66:4 —“So I will choose their delusions, and bring what they fear upon them, because when I called, no one answered; when I spoke, they did not listen, but they did evil in front of My eyes, and chose that in which I do not delight.” This is all of us.

Isayah 58:13 —“If you turn away your foot from breaking the Sabbath; from doing your pleasure, your own business, your own pleasure, on my holy day, and call the Sabbath a delight; the holy day of Yahweh honorable; and honor Him by not doing your own ways, nor finding your own pleasure, nor engaging in idle conversation.”

ISAYAH 58:14 —“Then you will find your joy in Yahweh; and I will cause you to ride on the high places of the earth, and feed you with the heritage of Yaaqob your father-for the mouth of Yahweh has spoken it.” Yaaqob is Jacob.

Do you see? Can you hear? No sin is to great if we just come back to him and recognize who he is,, Jew and gentile alike. It does not matter who or what you may be, you can turn yourself around.

ISAYAH 59:1 —“Behold, Yahweh’s hand is not shortened, that it cannot save; nor His ear heavy, that it cannot hear.”

Isayah 59:15 —“Yes truth; the Law, is suppressed; and he who departs from the evil; upholds the Law, is accounted as mad; makes himself a prey! Yahweh saw this, and it displeased Him that there was no justice in the last days.” The book of Isayah is from the Book of Yahweh compare it to the KJV and see the difference. When you read scripture from the Book of Yahweh you will soon see that it is easy to understand. Do not think that the words have been added for it has not been altered. All scriptures have been researched thru the Hebrew language. The better question is what has been deleted from your book and the book most ministers use.

Men wrote a book about our Father, the Creator, and his son but they left their names out of the whole book. This is not good! The whole world’s people accept this as the truth. What is wrong with you people? Go out in the dark and shine a light into the night and you will see that it only goes so far into the darkness. This Light(Truth) only goes so far then the dark takes over. This Light(Truth) is getting weaker and weaker and the darkness(Satan’s deception) is getting stronger.

In early history people were not afraid to speak the name of Yahweh, our Father, and his son, our Messiah and Savior Yahshua. However over time through sin their voices have gotten weaker and weaker to barely being heard at all.

All of you are willing to accept lies and the defiled Holy Word of your Father. For what? What will you all get for this? You are all willing to accept over 8,000 mistakes in your Holy? bibles. Yes you may contact me, I can show them to you. Will you accept a bank statement that is not right? We have over 18 trillion national debt, why? No raise in social security this year, why? Your raise is going to Iran this year. $150 billion was taken from Social Security to give to Iran, for what?

The rainbow is our Creators sign between him and us. This sign has been defiled by the gay marriage movement. The rainbow colors were displayed over the White House of our nation and on the very top of the one world trade center as well as on many other buildings and bridges throughout our country. Do you think our Father did not see this? He sees everything. What do you think he thought of this? Give me your take on the subject.

With 50% of our nation’s homes fatherless and more than 50% of divorce rate in or out of the church, what does our Father think and what is the reason for this. The gays are the only ones wanting to be married. What! How can this be!

When we know and understand that when the early people followed what the prophets and the apostles taught, namely all of Yahweh’s perfect laws, statutes, and commandments, they were all very richly blessed. But when they did not, they were severely cursed. Don’t allow this to happen to you. Come to YAHSHUA now and be blessed.

My next installment will be about the true death, burial, and resurrection of Yahshua Messiah.

Brother Jackie Wall is Door Keeper for Greater Living Epistle Assembly HOUSE OF YAHWEH in Fort Wayne.

