By Bishop Joe Swanson

YAHWEH NAME MEANS I AM WHO I AM AND I CAUSE TO BE WHAT WILL BE.

PRAISE YAHWEH!!

It is not only our duty to know what his true name is but to follow him and him only. It is my duty and job to do all that I can to let everyone I see or talk with to let them know about his true name and what is required of us all. I will do this the rest of my life and don’t mind doing it.

My subject for this article is Tell them who I am with a subtitle of His Name is YAHWEH forever and a memorial to all generations. In Exodus 3:1 Mosheh was tending the flock of Jethro and there appeared an angel of Yahweh in the burning bush that was not destroyed by fire. Mosheh thought I will go over and see the burning bush. There Yahweh said I have seen the oppression of my people and I have heard their cry. So I have come down to deliver them out of the hand of the Egyptians, come now, go: I am sending you to Pharaoh to bring my people out of Egypt.

But Mosheh said to Yahweh: Who am I that I should go to Pharaoh and bring the children of Israyl out of Egypt?

And Yahweh said I will be with you and this well be the sign to you that it is I who have sent you. When you have brought the people out of Egypt you will worship Yahewh on this mountain.

Then Mosheh said to Yahweh I go to the children of Israyl and say to them: The almighty Father has sent me to you and they ask me What is his name? What should I tell them?

The scriptures that follow shows what Yahweh said to Moses:

Exodus 3:13 –“Then Mosheh said to Yahweh; Suppose I go to the children of Israyl, and say to them: The almighty Father of your fathers has sent me to you and they ask me; What is His Name? Then what shall I tell them? 14-Then Yahweh said to Mosheh: I am Who I am. And he said: This is what you are to say to the children of Israyl; Yahweh has sent me to you. 15-Yahweh also said to Mosheh: This also shall you say to the children of Israyl; YAHWEH, The Heavenly Father of your fathers, the Mighty One of Abraham, the Mighty One of Isaac, and the Mighty One of Yaaqob, has sent me to you. THIS IS MY NAME FOREVER-AND THIS IS MY MEMORIAL: the Name by which I am to be remembered by, from generation to generation, for all generations.”

One of the things that you all must know is who is Yahweh(God) and who is Yahshua(Jesus). To help you to understand read the following scriptures:

Isaiah 44:6—“This is what Yahweh, the King of Israyl, and Redeemer, Yahweh of hosts, says: I am the first, and I am the last, and except for Me there is no source of power.”

Revelations 1:17—“And when I saw Him, I fell at His feet as though dead. But He laid his right hand upon me, saying to me: Do not be afraid; I am the First and the Last. 18-I am He Who lives, but was dead. And: Behold, I am alive forevermore. Hallelu Yahweh! And I have the keys of death and Sheol; the grave.”

Because He said except you believe I am He, you will die in your sins. I am here to tell you that nobody in sin can make it in to the place where he prepared for his saints. If you read the scriptures in John 14: 1 to 3 you will see that he (Yahshua) has prepared a place for you but only if you believe in him and follow his commandments.

John14: 1—“Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in Yahweh, believe also in Me. 2—In My Father’s House are many mansions; if this were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. 3—And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.”

Essentially, Yahweh was telling Moses that if the people would reverence his True Name, his laws, statuates, judgements, and commandments, he would protect them and build a place for them. But they were no sooner across the Red Sea when they began to mummer. It is no different today for people are lost for non-belief. Yahweh says they do not know what they do not know, but he knows. For he knows everything and sees everything, there is no need to hide.

So Yahweh told me to go and tell you who he is, Yah, Yahweh, Yahshua Messiah. Halliluyah!!

Do all of you now know who the Father and Son are? Do you all now see that by removing the True names of the Father and Son was taking away from the scripture? By giving them title names was in fact adding to the scriptures.

Revelation 22:18—“For I testify to everyone who hears the words of the prophecy of this Book: if any man will add to these things, Yahweh will add to him the plagues that are written in this Book. 19—And if any man will take away from the words of the Book of this prophecy, Yahweh will take away his part out of The Book of Life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this Book.”

We welcome you to come to the House of Yahweh for the True Names, knowledge, instruction, and prayer. You do not know what you do not know, but Yahweh knows what you do not know. We pray that you will seek the truth.

Bishop Joe Swanson leads House of Yahweh of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Related

Category: Spiritual Matters