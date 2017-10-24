Summit City’s Exavior Fuller performs in Orlando, Florida

Stellar young Charmaine Model & Talent Agency member makes national debut

ORLANDO, Fla.—One of Fort Wayne’s brightest young talents recently made waves on the national stage as part of the upcoming generation of runway and stage talents.

Exavior Fuller attended the ARTS Showcase in Orlando, Florida with Charmaine Models & Talent Agency from Fort Wayne in August. Fuller competed in television commercials, photography modeling, fashion runway modeling and fashion runway theme modeling during the showcase.

Exavior is the nine-year-old son of Mike and Nicole Fuller. He attends Weisser Park Elementary School. At the ARTS Showcase, Exavior received a Top Child Award for all of his performances.

Talented models and actors from throughout the U.S., Australia and South America gathered in Orlando for the annual showcase, which was held at the Walt Disney Swan Resort. Twelve models and actors from Charmaine Agency attended the convention. They trained and prepared with Charmaine for several months to be able to attend the national showcase.

Charmaine models and talent were scouted by top fashion and talent agents. The agents met with the participants to discuss their career opportunities. Exavior had call backs from Discover Management, Heyman Talent, Clear Talent Group and MMG. He has chosen to sign with Heyman Talent in the Midwest.

The annual ARTS Showcase in Orlando is held in high regard by the fashion and talent professionals who attend to scout for new faces. A national scout will return to Fort Wayne Nov. 7 of this year to select up and coming “New Faces” for the ARTS 2018 Showcase.

Category: Arts, Business, Community, Entertainment, Features, Local, People