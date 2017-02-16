Stop bawling in the dishwater

By Brother Jackie Wall

With the approval and authority of Bishop Joe Swanson

GIVE PRAISE TO YAHSHUA!

Proverbs 28:9—“He who turns away his ear from hearing the Law, even his prayers are an abomination.”

Proverbs 29:18—“Where there is no prophetic vision, the people perish; but blessed is he who keeps the Law.”

Acts 17:27—“That they might seek Yahweh, in the hope that they might feel their way toward Him, and find Him, though He is not far from each one of us;”

This is to show to all that help from Yahweh is always very close to those who are in complete obedience to him.

Daniyl 10:2—“In those days I, Daniyl, was mourning three full weeks:” 10:4—“And on the twenty-fourth day of the First Moon, as I was by the side of the great River Hiddekel; Tigris,” 10:12—“Then he said to me; Fear not, Daniyl, for from the first day that you set your heart to understand, and to chasten and humble yourself before your Father, your words were heard; and I have come because of your words.” 10:13—“However, the prince of the kingdom of Persia opposed me for twenty-one days; but lo Micahyah, one of the chief rulers, came to help me, because I was detained there with the kings of Persia.”

Do you see that for those who reverence Yahweh and his great name, help is never far away?

I want to give a word of warning and also some advice. You all must lift your sights ahead to a better future. You all must stop living in the past. Mr. Trump is going to drag all of us into a more prosperous future, if we care to go or not. If you do not have a skill, then get one. Workers with skills will be able to find work very soon. It does not matter if you have a disability or not. I worked all of my life with a fairly serious one. This disability was one that I was born with. However, I took great pride in doing whatever I set my hand to do, by doing it well.

II Thessalonians 3:10—“For even when we were with you, we commanded you this: If anyone will not work, neither should he eat.”

This scripture was from the disciples of Yahshua.

You men, if the women who gave birth to your son or daughter was good enough then, why can you not marry her and stay with her to raise the children. Any home without a father and mother is in very bad shape. It takes both, a father and a mother, to make a home and to establish a stable environment.

This is where the great change that is coming upon America will start and grow. It’s time to forget the past. The past is dead. The present is dying and only the future has any chance. If you did not get your way in the recent election or if everything seems to be falling apart, get over it. Maybe you should get a therapy dog and one for him if things are really bad.

Ephesians 4:24—“And that you put on the new man, which is being created according to Yahweh in righteousness and true holiness.”

My wife and I started our married life together 50 years ago with a baby and empty pockets. When we moved into an old house we did not have TV, computer, or phone, but we had a few sticks of furniture with a payment plan and each other. We still have a bed, dresser, and end table. We could not set on our asses and wait for better days to come. We kept the house warm by burning wood that she and I cut and burned in a $6 wood stove. Don’t be a nervous nelly, if this life knocks you down get up and keep at it. We lost our baby, our little sweetheart, when she was three, so don’t whine and tell us that it can’t be done, just make up your mind to do it and work together.

Proverbs 18:10—“The Name of Yahweh is a strong tower; the righteous run to it, and are safe.”

This means that if you do the will of our Father Yahweh you, your family, and homes will be protected and kept safe. Try him! You must first get something. It takes reading the True Word, studying, and searching to get it. If you desire true peace, safety, and prosperity then you must do what it says in Isayah 34:16.

Isayah 34:16—“Search out The Book of Yahweh, and read. Not one of these will be neglected. For it is written: Yahweh is their shepherd; they shall not want; for His mouth has commanded it, and His Spirit has gathered them.”

Gathered them? Where? Under his great wings of protection. And no this is not the Koran nor the KJV. No nor any other mankind falsely interpreted religion. What we all must have is wisdom and knowledge.

Proverbs 8:11—“Because wisdom is better than rubies, and all the things one may desire cannot be compared with her.”

The ruby was the top most of 12 precious jewels in the breastplate of the old testament high priests, its meaning is to submit to Yahweh.

Proverbs 4:5—“Get wisdom! Get understanding! Do not forget, nor turn away from the words of my mouth.”

Psalm 111:10—“The reverence of Yahweh is the beginning of wisdom. A great understanding have all they who do Your Laws. Your praise endures for ever!”

Proverbs 4:7—“Wisdom is the first in priority, so get wisdom. And with all you have gotten, get understanding.”

Proverbs 9:10—“The reverence of Yahweh is the beginning; first requirement, chief part, of wisdom, and the knowledge of the Holy One is understanding.”

Study these scriptures very carefully. Ask your Father to help you to understand. If you become side tracked, this is what can befall you:

Proverbs 14:12—“There is a way which seems right to a man, but the ends thereof are the ways of death.”

Proverbs 16:6—“By mercy and truth iniquity is purged; by reverence for Yahweh, men depart from evil.”

Proverbs 16:25—“There is a way which seems right to a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.”

Any scripture occurring twice is very important.

Proverbs 23:23—“Attain the truth, and do not dispose of it; also attain wisdom, instruction, and understanding.”

Proverbs 29:18—“Where there is no prophetic vision, the people perish; but blessed is he who keeps the Law.”

Ecclesiastes 7:12—“For wisdom is a defense, like money is a defense; but the advantage of knowledge is that wisdom gives life to those who have it.”

Ecclesiastes 9:10—“Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might; for there is no work, nor device; plan, nor knowledge, nor wisdom in the grave where you are going.”

No matter how great a person is on this earth, he cannot give praise to our Father Yahweh from the grave.

Ecclesiastes 12:13—“Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Reverence Yahweh, by observing; keeping, His Laws, for this is the whole duty of man.” 12:14—“For Yahweh will bring every work into judgment, including every secret; hidden, thing whether it is righteous, or whether it is evil.”

Read Ecclesiastes 11:5 in your KJV and compare it with this verse that is printed from The Book of Yahweh that is the truth easily understood.

Ecclesiastes 11:5—“Just as you do not know how the spirit comes to the bones in the womb of a pregnant woman, so you cannot know how Yahweh works in everything He does.”

This is just now on Fox news: Embryos sue for the right to live. Yes, really. How stupid is this?

In closing, when my sister and I were very young, our mother made us wash dishes. My sister could reach the sink but I could not. I was put on a chair to dry the dishes. We both bawled in the dishwater. Mother would yell at us to stop bawling in the dish water. I think that she was teaching us to weather life’s storms without us knowing no matter how hard they are blowing.

I will pray that you will all be getting an understanding and that all of you will be able to prosper in the great name of Yahweh.

Brother Jackie Wall is Doorkeeper for the House of Yahweh in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

