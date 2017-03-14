Standoff resolved after multi-county vehicle pursuit

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 9:28 p.m., Fort Wayne/Allen County communications was notified of a vehicle pursuit that was eastbound on U.S. 30 approaching Allen County. Syracuse, Indiana police officers, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department deputies, and Whitley County deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle. A Syracuse police officer tried to pull the vehicle over in Syracuse at 9:15 p.m., and the vehicle fled.

Fort Wayne/Allen County communications received information that the driver was possibly armed, and had already attempted to ram several police cars. Other county units had deployed Stop Sticks (tire deflating device), which had already deflated several of the vehicle’s tires, and it was running on rims as it entered Allen County at 9:37 p.m.

Allen County Police Officers joined the pursuit, and as the vehicle continued into the city and turned southbound onto Goshen Avenue, Fort Wayne Police officers joined. The vehicle turned eastbound on W. State Boulevard, and at 9:49 p.m. ran off of the road at Westbrook Drive getting stuck in the mud.

The vehicle came to a stop, and the adult male driver immediately put what appeared to be a gun to his head, and began yelling that he was going to shoot himself in the head. Negotiators from the Fort Wayne Police Department and Allen County Police Department were already on scene, and began negotiating with the suspect, who continued to hold what appeared to be a gun to his head, refusing to get out of the vehicle.

At 9:53 p.m., the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services Team and Crisis Response Team were dispatched. Fortunately, at 10:02 p.m. the suspect decided to surrender peacefully, and was taken into custody without incident.

The adult male is being taken back to Kosciusko County, where he will be charged. The vehicle is also being towed back to Kosciusko County. At this time the suspect is not facing charges in Allen County. The male’s identity and charging information should be requested from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.

There were no crashes or injuries in any of the counties as part of this pursuit.

Related

Category: Crime & Safety, Local