Stage set for 32nd Annual MLK Club Unity Day, guest speaker Troy Patterson Thomas, Breakfast With The Clergy

By Clifford Buttram Jr.

Special to Frost Illustrated

The Martin Luther King (MLK) Jr. Club is a non-profit organization and was founded in 1986 by the late Glyn R. Gleason. It was organized to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and to promote education, literacy, ethnic and cultural diversity. The 32nd Annual Unity Day celebration will be held at the Grand Wayne Convention Center in Fort Wayne and the keynote speaker is the nationally known historian and orator Troy Patterson Thomas of Gary, Indiana who will recite a 20 minute condensed and memorized version of Dr. King’s March 25, 1965 speech that concluded the “March from Selma” to the Alabama State Capitol. The day will also include a tribute to President Barack Obama and a lengthy display of local talent, vendors, and the announcement of the Club’s second trip to Washington, D.C. to visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) in July 2017.

The celebration will begin with our 9th Annual Breakfast with the Clergy to be held promptly at 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Jan. 16, 2017, in the Convention Center. Bishop Willie Bolden, pastor of The Well of Fort Wayne Church will deliver words of inspiration at the Breakfast and Prophet Cedric Walker will be named the 2017 Clergy of the Year. The Clergy of the Year is based on the ministries of the church, such as the church reaching out to the community, feeding the hungry, promoting programs for youth and developing stronger ties within our community. Nomination forms for future candidates will be available at the breakfast or you can mail in a nomination to the MLK Club, P.O. Box 15694, Fort Wayne, IN 46885-5694. Please include the name of the church and describe all active church ministries.

The plated breakfast remains at a low cost of $20 per person or $160 for a table of 8. You must RSVP by Jan. 9, 2017 and you can do so by calling Fran Grant at (260) 493-0980 or email her at agelessdiva@frontier.com. Remember that the RSVP deadline is Jan. 9, 2017. It is extremely important that you adhere to this date.

Over the next three weeks, the MLK Club, courtesy of Frost Illustrated, will present additional details about the Unity Day program, speakers, performers, vendors, and other activities for your attendance information. The MLK Club would like to thank Frost Illustrated for their continued support throughout the years and we hope that the Fort Wayne community will continue to purchase the newspaper to continue as an informed citizen and to prepare for the 32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Day celebration. Please join the MLK Club in celebrating our award winners and remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 17, 2017.

Courtesy of the MLK Club Inc. Board members.

Related

Category: Events, Local, Unity Day Celebration