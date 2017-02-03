Spotlight on Tropic Chicken restaurant

By Jeanie Summerville

What’s up babies?

I don’t know how many of you enjoy Caribbean cuisine and I don’t know how many of you don’t know what it is so I’ll share what Wikipedia says it is:

“Caribbean cuisine is a fusion of African, Creole, Cajun, Amerindian, European, Portuguese, Spanish/Latin American, East Indian/South Asian, Arab, Chinese, Jewish and Javanese/Indonesian Cuisine. These traditions were brought from many different countries when they came to the Caribbean and in addition, the population has created styles that are unique to the region.

“Caribbean dishes, the ingredients that are common in most island dishes are rice, plantains, beans, cassava, cilantro (coriander), bell peppers, chickpeas, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, coconut and many various meats like beef, poultry, pork or fish. A characteristic seasoning is a green herb and oil based marinade which imparts a flavor profile which is quintessentially Caribbean in character. Ingredients include garlic, onions, scotch bonnet peppers, celery, green onions and herbs like cilantro, marjoram, rosemary, tarragon and thyme. This green seasoning is used for a variety of dishes like curries, stews and roasted meats.”

On that note, it pleases me to say, I never knew this restaurant existed until several months ago when a good friend of mines asked me to meet him there because he loves Caribbean food. But of course, he had to order for me because I had no idea what would taste good to me. It was different but once I ate it, I loved it and I couldn’t get enough of it. So at this time we bring to you the owner of this restaurant and a customer review, enjoy:

“Hello, Frost Illustrated readers. My name is Angie Rodriguez and I’m the owner of Tropic Chicken, from the Caribbean to you, and we’re located at 1122 Taylor St., in the mini mall a half block off Broadway St., across the street from Munchies here in Fort Wayne.

“I’ve been in business for a year and six months now and we have a variety of delicious foods from the Dominican and Mexico for you to choose from. Our Dominican food consist of ribs, fried plantains, sweet plantains, empanadas, rice, lentil peas, pinto beans and more and our Mexican food consist of gorditas, tacos, pambazo, steak fajitas, enchiladas and more.

“Our food is special here because all of our food is good, you get a lot for your money and when people come here to eat for the first time, they always come back. There are two different foods that we have here which is Mexican and Dominican. The Mexican food is prepared by my mom Beatriz Rodriguez who is Mexican and I’m Dominican and we also have good food specials everyday. Our hours are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and our phone number is (260) 422-3012. So, come and visit us, enjoy our food and we also cater.”

Now another friend of mines is walking through the door and I’m going to get her response on their food:

“Hello, Frost Illustrated readers. My name is Roberta Clayton and I love to eat good food. I chose this restaurant, out of all the other restaurants today because I get plenty of food for my money, it taste great, it’s filling and the people are really nice here. I’ve been coming here to enjoy their food for over a year on a weekly basis and I order different things because it’s all so good. But, I normally order the chicken or ribs, rice and beans and it all taste pretty good to me. The meat falls right off the bone, it’s seasoned very well and I’m satisfied every time I come here and I’m going to continue to come because a lot of times when I’ve gone to restaurants, sometimes the food doesn’t taste as good as what it did before but here, they’re consistent and the food is delicious all the time and I highly recommend this restaurant to anyone.”

Now in closing I say, you’re doing a great job, Angie, and I’m proud of you for bringing more culture to our fair city. So until next week you’ve been Up Close with Jeanie. Bye bye, babies.

P.S. If you’d like The Spotlight shined upon you or someone you know, all in the name of love, just send me an e-mail to upclosewithjeanie@yahoo.com. I’d love to hear from you.

Related

Category: Business, Community, Features, Local, People