Spotlight on the second If I Could Sing Lip-Sync Battle

By Jeanie Summerville

What’s up, babies?

Check this out, the owner of Optimistic’s Enterprise full service Beauty and Barber Salon is entertaining the city again with a fantastic family fun night. If you missed the first one, you don’t want to miss this one because it’s back due to popular demand—mark your calendars. So at this time, all we’d like for you to do is, simply sit back and enjoy:

“Hello, Frost Illustrated readers. My name is Veronica Townes and on Saturday, April 22, 2017, Nu-Freedom Productions is sponsoring for the second time, If I Could Sing-Lip Sync Battle and it will include groups, solo artist and duets. This event will take place at The Summit, 1025 W. Rudisill Blvd. in Fort Wayne, at 7p.m. So get ready for a night to remember because along with this Battle, there’s over $1,000.00 in cash and prizes and we’re featuring Let’s Make a Deal and a Student Showcase. It will be hosted by Big Kess and as always, this is a family fun event.

“I normally don’t repeat any of my events but the Lip Sync Battle in 2015, was so amazing and we had so much fun that a lot of people asked me to do it again. I also wanted to do it again because this is the time for us to laugh, have a good time and unwind as a family since there are so many things that are happening in politics and with crime in our city. Plus, it gave people the opportunity to get up on stage, perform, let their hair down and win some cash. This show is hosted by Big Kess and I use him because he doesn’t mind laughing and for this event, I need someone that knows how to have a good time and make the crowd laugh and he does a great job at that.

“Every time I have an event, I like to add different things to it. That makes it more exciting, so I’ve added Let’s Make A Deal because it happens to be one of my favorite game show of all time and I love it but they won’t have to wear costumes. And, this is another opportunity for me to give because I feel that giving, is what I was born to do. I’ve also included a Student Showcase, since I’m a cosmetologist instructor at Anthis Career Academy. This is an opportunity for some of my students to showcase their work, as well as, other students from other beauty schools. They’re both added hot features and it provides something for everyone to watch while we’re waiting on the final verdict from the Battle. Also, I would love to have an alternate, so if someone is interested I’d love for them to call me at (260) 348-4855.

“Now, I’d like to show my appreciation to the community for always supporting Nu-Freedom Production events. Every event that I’ve had has been successful and I’ve been pleased with the support and thank you in advance for coming out and for always encouraging me to do another event. Also, I want to give a special thanks to the AmeriCorp Organization that is through Fort Wayne Urban League, under the supervision of Paula McGee because I was just blown away to know that they were passing out my flyers for the event and for someone to do that for anyone, that’s a big deal to me. And, that support made me think about how we say, it takes a village to raise a kid—it also takes a community to support small businesses and events because without it, we can’t do it. Also, thank you to the people that stepped up for the Lip Sync Battle because if they don’t step up to an event such as this, it couldn’t happen and we wouldn’t be able to spread that beauty and I appreciate them.”

Now in closing I say, fantastic job Veronica as always and I look forward to attending this event and feeling the love. So until next week you’ve been Up Close with Jeanie. Bye bye, babies.

P.S. If you’d like The Spotlight shined upon you or someone you know, in the name of love, send me an email to upclosewithjeanie@yahoo.com. I’d love to hear from you.

