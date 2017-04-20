Spotlight on Raymond H. Merkson, owner of Detroit Detail Locksmith

By Jeanie Summerville

What’s up babies?

It pleases me when someone chooses to make Fort Wayne their home that has a good, positive attitude because that’s one thing that help make our community brighter. I say this because this week’s spotlight has done and is doing just that and so, you need to meet him. As, we continue to travel on our journey of love, you’ll find out what he does and why he’s doing it. So at this time, all we’d like for you to do is, just enjoy:

“Hello, Frost Illustrated readers. My name is Raymond Merkson and I’m the owner of Detroit Detail Locksmith and I’m here to help you when you need automobile unlocks, key extractions, residential unlocks, commercial unlocks, lock upgrades and replacements. Basically, I’m a problem solver because I can get you into places that you’ve locked yourself out of or if you lost your key. My skills are really good and I used to sub-contract for a business in California and I have a lot of experience. And, when I bought a house in Fort Wayne, it needed renovations, new doors and new locks and I did it myself. That helped my skills become even better and made me more effective and faster.

“I’ve been in business in Fort Wayne for two years now and I’m registered downtown, I have a EIN number and I’m the real thing. The number for the dispatcher is (260) 573-2881 and I’m available 24/7. I know a lot of other locksmiths say they’re open 24/7 but if you call them at an odd time, you’re not going to get an answer but if you call me, even at 4 a.m., on a Sunday morning, I’m there. I’m the only locksmith working under my business name right now but I hope to train my sons in this field one day.

“I really enjoy opening the house locks because when people get locked of their homes, they’re really grateful that I was there to help them and I like that feeling, being a problem solver. Worst case scenario, if I have to drill someone’s home lock, I’ll replace it on sight with a new one because some people have specialty or historical locks that I have to drill through to get them inside. So, I’ll replace it right then with at least a temporary deadbolt until they get the lock they want.

“One of my very first jobs that I had as a locksmith, was to unlock a car door and I couldn’t do it because it was a type of car lock that I wasn’t familiar with at that time but we did make sure she got home and was safe. A lot of other locksmiths don’t care. They’ll just come out because they want your money. Also, a lot of locksmiths will come out and charge somebody one price and somebody else a different price for the same thing and that’s not right. But not me. I work with the community because a lot of times people in our community don’t have it and I’m not out to rob anyone and, we accept credit cards and will arrive in 15 to 30 minutes on most calls.

“Being successful is important to me because I want to be in a position to help others learn this trade and I think, we as Black people, grow up naïve. Where I grew up, I didn’t know how to fix cars. I just did what I saw others around me doing but now, I have many certifications. I’m into technical things such as building car engines, detailing and customizing automobiles and motorcycles as a hobby. I went to college for automotive and learned how to do things that I was interested in and I know that as a people you can do it too.

“I was born in Reno, Nevada and raised in Detroit, Michigan. I moved to Fort Wayne eight years ago, got married, bought a house and the people of Fort Wayne show me nothing but respect and love. However, living here is different for me because it’s laid back and I’m use to a more faster pace environment but Fort Wayne is one of the most affordable cities to live in, in this part of the country. So that’s another strategic reason that I chose to stay here. Also, you can create opportunities for yourself if you do the right thing but if you don’t, you know what will happen. They’ve got that three million dollar jail house downtown, so it’s all on you because the information for getting ahead in life on the positive, is out there. There’s the Internet, you tube and a two million dollar library downtown, so the knowledge is there but if you don’t grab it, you’re not going to make any money and we need money to survive.

“So, I’d like for our youth to, stay in school and get that knowledge. Learn as much as you can and when you do, make something positive of yourselves and help one another with knowledge and then, bring it back to the community. That’s how we grow as a people.”

Now in closing I say, Raymond, keep up the good work. So until next week, you’ve been Up Close with Jeanie. Bye bye, babies.

P.S. If you’d like The Spotlight shined upon you or someone you know, in the name of love, send me an email to upclosewithjeanie@yahoo.com. I’d love to hear from you.

Related

Category: Business, Community, Features, Local, People