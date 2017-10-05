Spotlight on Phoenix Manor doing it in style

By Jeanie Summerville

What’s up, babies?

Check this out: On Sunday, Sept. 17,I attended A Sparkling Evening of Dinner and Entertainment Event at Phoenix Manor senior living facility, located at 2330 Bowser Ave. I had a ball. The food was delicious, as always, and consisted of rib eye or chicken breast, baked potato, broccoli or green beans, salad and cheese cake. The entertainment was brought to us by D’s Innerprize and consisted of vocalists Domonica Malone, Ennis Brown and Eric. So at this time, simply enjoy:

“Hello, Frost Illustrated readers. My name is Louisa Malone and I have special events here as often as I can, so we, as seniors, can have a wonderful meal and enjoy ourselves. But this time, I incorporated singers along with it because I thought the crowd would enjoy listening to some Motown and soul music being performed rather then just sitting down eating and socializing. My daughter Domonica, does a lot of singing and we thought it would be fun to get her and other vocalist more exposure while entertaining us. We, as seniors, don’t like to go out but we would still like to sit down and act like we’re out as we have a good time being able to be entertain here in our own setting to enjoy ourselves.

“We enjoy ourselves so much here, as we celebrate our lives, that I’m trying to reach out to as many seniors as I can. If I had my way, I would love to be able to get a grant so I can get a bus and pick up other seniors from other senior living facilities and bring them here so they can enjoy and have fun with us. Because most seniors don’t drive at night since we have problems seeing, this way, they’ll be able to come over here and get home safely and I’m working on it.”

“Hello, Frost Illustrated readers. My name is Domonica Malone, I was born and raised in Fort Wayne, graduated from Wayne High School class of 2006 and now I’m the owner of D’s Innerprize which was established in 2013. I started this business because I felt a need to promote myself, businesses and other artist who are trying to be recognized—and I also promote my mom catering business. I’ve been singing since I was a little girl but I really didn’t come out and start singing for everybody until three years ago but I’ve always had a passion for singing and it’s my life dream as my career and I knew I had to start off somewhere. I also started this business because I want to promote other artist like myself since I know there’s a lot of artistS that don’t have confidence in themselves, yet and they have to start somewhere too.

“I really enjoyed singing at my mom’s dinner event but what I enjoyed most was looking out and seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces. I have a long list of songs that I sing from artists such as Etta James, Alicia Keys, Erykah Badu and Chaka Khan, just to name a few and I have fun performing the songs that I sing. However, Motown and soul music is not the only type of music that I perform and D’s Innerprize welcomes all artists. If someone has something in mind that they’d like to do and to show, they can bring it to me, we can go through it together and see what we can come with and make it happen for adults, teens and children ages five years and up. I can be reached by contacting Ursulyn Rapheal Consulting at (260) 416-4178 and I hope to hear from you because I know there’s a lot of you out there and we just need to come together.”

“Hello, Frost Illustrated readers. My name is Ennis Brown II, I was born and raised in Fort Wayne and graduated from Bishop Luers High School class of 1997. Then I graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Performing Arts Degree and an associate degree in Applied Science in 2001. After that, I went to Atlanta and attended America Intercontinental University and got my Bachelor’s degree in Business Management. While I was a student there, I had a little record contract with a subsidiary company of Sony and I was performing in different places around the country and then that agreement ended.

“I performed my first solo in church when I was five years old and from then on, I’ve been performing in show choir and theatre ever since because I just want to be in front of people and entertain them. Because through music, I can help people and make them feel all types of different emotions and it’s also my vessel to vent any of my frustrations.

“I actually gave up music and entertainment in 2005 when my grandmother passed away so, I pretty much threw away three to four years of my life and didn’t do anything until 2010 when I got back into theatre with the Civic Theatre here. I performed in a show called ‘Working’ and I ended up winning a Anthony Award for best male supporting actor and I’ve performed numerous shows since then. This past year, I won another Anthony Award for best male actor in the musical ‘The Little Mermaid”.’ Theatre is what keeps me going because I love it and I also love taking are of my two sons, that’s what I do.

“I also have a long song list and it consist of artist such as LTD, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, James Ingram, Al Green and others. When Ms. Lou approached me and asked me to join her daughter to entertain the people at this event, I was very happy to do it and so, I got my DJ and my guy Eric and it was on. I had fun because anytime I’m on stage, I’m going to have fun and I don’t care if it’s 500 or 50 people—I’m there to entertain and enjoy myself and everyone else will enjoy. So if you missed me at this event, you’ll have other chances to see me either on the theatrical stage or musical stage singing, so just be on the look out because there’s going to be a lot more of me coming in 2018.

‘With my 39 years of experience in the entertainment field, I’d like to give my advise to our youth who are interested in being in this field and that is, just go out and do it, no matter what anybody tell you because they might say, you’re not that good or you shouldn’t be doing that. Like me, I was told, ‘You’re not an actor’ and I’ve been acting ever since I was little but my granddaddy always told me, ‘one monkey don’t stop no show.’ So just because one person or people may say,’ you can’t do it.’ that didn’t stop me. If you have something in your heart to do, do it! Also, education is very important too because you have to have knowledge so nobody can run over you.”

Now in closing I say, great job everyone and I really enjoyed your rendition of A Celebration of Motown and Soul Music. If anyone have any questions for Ms. Lou about her next event or about her catering, she can be reached by calling (260) 804-7154. So until next time, you’ve been Up Close with Jeanie. Bye bye, babies.

P.S. If you’d like The Spotlight shined upon you or someone you know, in the name of love, send me an email to upclosewithjeanie@yahoo.com. I’d love to hear from you.

Related

Category: Community, Entertainment, Features, Local