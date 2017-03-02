Spotlight on Perry Carpet and Furniture Cleaning Service Inc.

By Jeanie Summerville

What’s up, babies?

It please me to bring to you this week’s spotlight because they’ve been doing superior work for you in our fair city for you many years and that superior work tradition still continues on to this day. So at this time, all we’d like for you to do is simply enjoy as he takes you on their journey of being who they are:

“Hello, Frost Illustrated readers. My name is Hakim Muhammad and my parents, Isaac and Mary Perry, are the owners of Perry Carpet and Furniture Cleaning Service. My father is still active in the corporation but he’s more over the janitorial part of it and me and my brother, Matthew Perry, provide the residential and commercial cleaning part of it.

“This is a family owned and operated business that started back in September of 1979. My parents were part of the great migration and they moved to Fort Wayne in 1970 from Greensboro, Alabama to seek a better life here and I’ve been a part of the business since I was nine years old, helping out in the summer time.

“I was born and raised in Fort Wayne and graduated from Northrop High School class of 1991 and after graduation, I worked full-time with the family business and now for 26 years. However, I also attended Ivy Tech for a short time and then attended Indiana Tech where I received two Bachelor Degrees. My first degree was in Business Management and the second in Psychology and I utilize my skills with this business. My business management degree, allows me to get a more in-depth understanding on how to operate the business from the perspective of accounting, marketing and other forms and my psychology degree helps me to be able to work well with people. Because on a, day to day basis, I do a lot of residential carpet cleaning and I’m in contact with the public on a regular basis and I interact with different customers from different cultures and backgrounds so my degrees come in handy.

“Our special right now is, five areas for $105.00 and this is an excellent deal. One thing our father had always wanted to do for the very concept of the business is, bring affordable cleaning in the mass to the general public. So our main emphasis is doing quality and reliable work regardless of what side of town you live on. You can live in a shack or all the way up to a mansion, we’ll do a great job for you.

“Growing up, I was very quite and kept to myself but I had an excellent up-bringing and my father instilled good work ethics within me many years ago as a child. Also, I was their only child for about eight years until my other siblings came along and I have two sisters and one brother. I love what I do because of the independence that I have to come and go as I want. I also love the fact that everyday, it’s somewhere new and different that I go to and I like the fact of being self employed. But there are also some drawbacks such as, I’m always on the clock because there’s so many different things I have to do. There’s a lot of sacrifices and it’s very time consuming in regards to my work but I love it.

“As for myself, I’m looking to open up a company in Toledo, Ohio as of next year with my fiancé and we’re going to continue the tradition of Perry Carpet Cleaning but the company will be my own personal company and be will named Perry and Sons Carpet Cleaning Service.

“If anyone needs their carpet and/or furniture cleaned, just give us a call on weekdays and weekends at (260) 456-1908 or (260) 747-7313 and our beautiful mother will answer the phone, take down your information and set up an appointment for you and we’ll come out and take care of it. However, if she doesn’t answer the phone please leave a message and we’ll call you back, as soon as, possible. Also, furniture cleaning is done right there in your home, we don’t have to take it anywhere else to be cleaned because we have a hand held tool and it’s pretty much the same process of steam cleaning as your carpet.

“My words of motivation for our youth is, I’m a big proponent for having knowledge of yourself which means, learn about your history, to know that you came from mighty and great people and you can go all the way back to ancient Egypt all the way up to the present time. We are very minded people in terms of being entrepreneurial and great inventors because once you know about yourself and the potential of what you can do, the sky is the limit.

“Also, I must admit that being self-employed is not for everybody or their lifestyle in comparison to working for someone and having regular set hours and pay but I definitely do encourage. My words of advice here are, try to get into a field that you enjoy doing because that will make your whole life easier. Secondly, do your research because we live in a time and era where you can Google anything to get information about what you need such as, what are some of the benefits in being in a particular field, who would be your competition, what type of capital you need to get the business up and going and etc. And, I believe, if you give it your all and do your homework, you can definitely make a go at it.

“And, in terms are our community, thank you for the past almost 40 years of servicing your carpet and furniture and we look forward to many more years. We as a people, are very great people and there’s a lot of potential particularly here on the south east side of Fort Wayne and I would like to be more active in the community to do what I can to help out our youth.”

Now in closing I say, fantastic job, Hakim, and much continued success. So until next week, you’ve been Up Close with Jeanie. Bye bye, babies.

P.s. If you’d like The Spotlight shined upon you or someone you know, in the name of love, send me an email to upclosewithjeanie@yahoo.com. I’d love to hear from you.

Related

Category: Business, Community, Features, People