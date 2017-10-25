Spotlight on General Motors Retiree Club

By Jeanie Summerville

What’s, up babies?

Check this out: For years, I’ve heard great things about the General Motors Retiree Club Picnic’s and Christmas Parties and what I heard is, everyone has a wonderful time. The food is delicious and their Christmas Party is for a great cause. But, now I know firsthand because I was invited to attend their picnic last month and I had a blast. The atmosphere was fantastic, the barbeque ribs on the grill was smelling heavenly, the food was delicious and plentiful and everyone had a great time enjoying themselves and socializing. On that note, I had to bring them to you, so you’ll know how this club got started and the purpose behind it. Enjoy:

“Hello, Frost Illustrated readers. My name is Richard Kelsaw. I was born in Alabama and moved to Fort Wayne in 1965. I worked at General Motors for 38 years and nine months, then I retired. There we’re a lot of us who retired from General Motors and I wanted to keep our GM family together because we worked together so long, I didn‘t want us to lose that family bond. So, we’d meet once a month and talk and through those talks, this club was born in 2004, so that all of our family members and friends can come together and have a great time with an annual picnic and Christmas Party. I’m the club’s president, Asmar Nuribbin is our Ssecretary and John Rencher is our treasurer.

“We have our Christmas Parties at Link’s that located at 1711 Creighton Ave., to honor and give certificates out to different clubs that are doing good deeds in the community such as the American Legion Post 148, MLK Club and Metro Youth Sports. We also give out scholarships to kids that are going to college and we help kids in the neighborhood. To make our Christmas Parties all worth while, we sell tickets for this event so that anybody who wants to attend can buy them and we normally have about 200 people every year. We’ll have tickets available very soon with flyer information at Links and the American Legion Post 148.

“These events are a lot of fun and we’re going to continue with them, however, a lot of our members has passed away and there’s only nine of us in the club now and we want to reach out to others that are retired from General Motors to join our family to help do good things within our club for the community. I can be reached at (260) 466-9690.”

“Hello, Frost Illustrated readers. My name is Asmar Nuribbin, I was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, moved to Fort Wayne in 1995 and retired from General Motors after 26 years. I was a member of the club when it first started and has been the secretary for the past three years. Being a part of this club is great and I look forward to both of our events every year. In the near future, we’re going to continue to keep everything we do at a normal pace because things do change since our members are passing away.”

“Hello, Frost Illustrated readers. My name is Marilyn Rencher. I was born and raised here in Fort Wayne and my husband is John Rencher a retiree from General Motors and the club’s treasurer. I used to do a little catering and so my husband volunteered me as the club’s cook for the picnics ever since they started back in 2004 and it’s a lot of fun for me. I make the side others such as macaroni and cheese, green beans, baked beans, banana pudding and all the other desserts too because I don’t care for store bought desserts. I also work with other ladies that bring in side dishes as well. We work as a team and my cousin does the barbequing for them every year but John and Richard clean and season the ribs the night before, marinate them and put them on the grill the next day.

“I learned to cook at a young age when I worked for private families and I’d watch a lot of cooking shows and bought a lot of cook books. I also had an aunt and step-mom who showed me how to make a lot of different dishes. I enjoy being a part of this club and I’ve helped out in anyway I can from it’s first picnic because I had the expertise on setting up and keeping the food warm, everyone has a part in making these picnic’s a success and it’s fun.”

Now in closing I say, great job everyone and it was a pleasure meeting and talking with all of you at the picnic. And, if you’re a GM retiree and wants to be a part of this beauty, don’t hesitate to contact Mr. Richard Kelsaw at (260) 466-9690. So until next time, you’ve been Up Close with Jeanie. Bye bye, babies.

P.S. If you would like The Spotlight shined upon you or someone you know, all in the name of love, just send me an e-mail to upclosewithjeanie@yahoo. com. I’d love to hear from you.

Related

Category: Community, Features, Local, People