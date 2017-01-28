Spotlight on Dr. Ruby Cain and the beauty she brings to the table

By Jeanie Summerville

What’s up babies?

As always, I hope all is well with you and yours and that you’re still taking time out of your busy days to bring yourself some well deserved joy, beauty, happiness and some form of peace of mind as we travel on our journey of love together. On that note, how many of you have heard of the organization It Is Well With My Soul? Well, as for me, I’ve heard about it for more than a year but I never took the opportunity to learn more about it until now—only because timing is everything. So now the time is right because we’re kicking-off this New Year with a bang about a person and people coming together to make our lives better through F.U.N. (Folks Uniting Nowadays) because they care about you and me.

This fantastic woman who’s being spotlighted is an assistant professor of Adult and Community Education; director of M.A. Degree Programs in Adult and Community Education Program and in Executive Development for Public Service Program; director of Graduate Certificates in Adult Education and in Community Education; Department of Educational Studies Ball State University; director of It Is Well With My Soul. And, with all of her education, I wanted to know a little bit about her childhood and growing up that steered her in the direction to be the person she is today. Maybe someone else will be motivated to help with the betterment of Fort Wayne as well. So at this time, simply enjoy:

“Hello, Frost Illustrated readers. My name is Dr. Ruby Cain and I was born in Arkansas but grew up in Detroit. I moved to Fort Wayne in 1994 and to Muncie in 2013.

“When I was seven years old in the second grade, I was one of a few students who were selected to be teacher helpers. I would go to the office to get my assignment and sometimes it was taking papers or material to a teacher, other times, it was going to a teachers room and helping with arts and crafts. As time progressed, I started tutoring students and I played school with my dolls and stuffed animals. I was the teacher and they were the students. I loved school, I loved learning and my favorite subject was math. I took a math class every semester of my junior and senior year in High School and when I finished the requirements, I took math as electives.

“I loved reading too and my mother would take my sister and me to the library every two weeks. I would check out six books to read, every two weeks. I also loved Sunday School and reading the Bible. I attended Sunday School teacher training with my mother and I was the only child there. I wasn’t afraid to engage and even question interpretations and I was 10 yeas old when I began teaching six to eight year old boys and I was the first female to do that at our church. I was 16 years old, when I started college and by the time I was 18 years old, my pastor appointed me as the supervisor of the churches Day Care Center that had children ranging from the age of two to four year olds from predominantly African American and low income families. I kept the children engaged with fun and learning activities so that after a month on the job, I had zero discipline problems. Within the first year, they could all recite the alphabet, count to 30, print their first name and speak conversational French at a beginners level and we’d teach them a new song every week.

“While in college, I was majoring in math and took computer courses because they were in that department and there was no such thing as a computer science degree. And, one course I needed, would not be offered until one or two quarters after the time I wanted to graduate, so I switched my major to Sociology to graduate. My first job was in information technology as a first line manager and analyst. I worked 30 years in IT and developed training programs for incoming computer applications analysts and programmers. My last job in IT was a director, Training Department. I developed and administered a highly successful state funded re-training programs to prevent employee layoffs. Now, in addition to teaching, I am Director, for two master degree programs. I love program administration and academic advising as much as teaching. I have the best of both worlds.

“And, when it comes to, It Is Well With My Soul—Surviving and Thriving in Unlearning Internalized Racism—our mission is ‘to heal, uplift and empower the minds, bodies and soul of the African American community through Africentric educational workshops, civic engagement and historical preservation and preservation.’ Our racial healing strategies include family and historic research, publication and presentation, social action and community mobilization. Under this program, we have our F.U.N. (Folks Uniting Nowadays) events in Fort Wayne that take place the fourth Tuesday of every month from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., at Link’s Wonderland located at 1711 E. Creighton St.

“Topics through the years have addressed many of the cultures represented in Fort Wayne:

“• African American;

“• Latino (Mexican, Puerto Rican, Venezuelan, Cuban, Peruvian, etc.);

“• African (Nigerian, Darfur, etc.);

“• Asian (Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Korean, Burmese);

“• European American, and

“• Youth, labor, veterans, unemployed and etc.

“Our custom tailored workshops consist of Race as a Social Construction, Historical Inequality, Levels of Racism, Dominant and Subordinate Groups, Structural and Internalized Racism/ Oppression, Diversity/Inclusiveness, Cultural Identities, Implicit Bias, Anti-Oppression, Conflict Reconciliation, Social Justice, Community Action Planning, Community Mobilization, Courageous Conversations on Race, Ties that bind, Black Family Health History Symposium and etc.

“We also have Traveling Exhibits; Oral Narratives and Storytelling; Living History and Role Plays; Family and Historical Research; Racial Autobiographies; Publications and Presentations; College Courses using IIWWMS Curriculum; Ball State University graduate courses (Cultural Identities and Community); Consulting services for curriculum development and facilitation. Thus far, we have accomplished an increased awareness of historical inequities, race as a social construction, cultural identities, group memberships and strategies for social justice, community action and mobilization. Family and historical research, publications, presentations, community partnerships and action.

“It Is Well With My Soul is a W.K. Kellogg Foundation Racial Equity Grant Recipient and participant in the Foundation’s five-year American Healing Initiative. If anyone would like to contact me pertaining to learning more information about what we do or if you’d like to be a part of it, I can be contacted at rcain@bsu.edu or (765) 285-9126.”

Now in closing I say, since I know more about F.U.N., I thank GOD for you, Dr. Cain, and all the people who have come together for the betterment of Fort Wayne. And, it was a wonderful experience for me, attending your group meeting because it was very exhilarating being a room filled with intelligent, beautiful minds and it was all about us and how you’ll as a whole, are trying to make our lives better. So until next week, you’ve been Up Close with Jeanie. Bye bye, babies.

P.S. If you’d like The Spotlight shined upon you or someone you know, in the name of love, send me an email to upclosewithjeanie@yahoo.com. I’d love to hear from you.

Category: Civil Rights, Community, Education, Features, Local, People